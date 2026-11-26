After processing the incredible events between Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers on Wednesday, what's realistic for the future Hall of Fame QB?

Near the end of his earth-scorching interview with the"Pat McAfee Show," one in which he blasted Steelers coach Mike McCarthy, Aaron Rodgers was asked what comes next.

After all, it was no secret that 2026 was supposed to be his 22nd and final NFL season. The future Hall of Famer said so himself just days after signing a one-year deal in May with the Steelers. But that was before the stunning unraveling of his relationship with McCarthy and the Pittsburgh franchise. Naturally, Rodgers’ answer to the question was rooted in his present with the Steelers, who unsurprisingly released the four-time MVP shortly after his explosive, 35-minute interview.

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Even if Rodgers wants to keep playing, to write a better closing chapter to his career, he’d be best as a backup. And based on his actions and the potential distraction he’d cause for his new team, that’s unlikely. So it’s fair to wonder if he’s played his last snap in the league.