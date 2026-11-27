Aaron Rodgers officially became a free agent Thursday after clearing waivers, one day after the Pittsburgh Steelers cut him following his explosive remarks about coach Mike McCarthy.

Aaron Rodgers is officially a free agent after clearing waivers on Thursday, one day after the Pittsburgh Steelers released him. The move capped an explosive series of events that began when the team benched him Tuesday night in favor of backup Mason Rudolph.

Rodgers Faces Uncertain NFL Future

The four-time NFL MVP, who turns 43 on Dec. 2, announced in the spring that he planned to retire after this season. It remains unclear whether another team will give him a chance. Rodgers is now free to sign with any NFL team, but his options appear limited according to a report by NFL insider Dianna Russini. The New England Patriots, after Drake Maye suffered an injury, have been floated as a possible landing spot.

Also read Pittsburgh Steelers Benching Aaron Rodgers For Mason Rudolph Sparks Jordan Rodgers Criticism Of Omar Khan Roster

ESPN insider Adam Schefter believes Rodgers may have played his last NFL game. Texted a couple GMs today, Schefter said during a WEEI radio appearance Wednesday. I think that he knew his career was over and he tried to end Mike McCarthy's career as well. Two guys going down together today.

Advertisement

Advertisement

That was my sense of it. Now, could somebody give him a shot? Sure. I'm not expecting that.

Rodgers Details Conflict With McCarthy

Rodgers revealed his side of the story during The Pat McAfee Show, saying the breakup stemmed partly from him asking McCarthy to relinquish play-calling duties. I just said to McCarthy, Listen, I think there's got to be a change, Rodgers said. You don't want me to call it because you don't think I'm going to call enough runs? Fine, let somebody else call it, that's what's in the best interest of the team.

Rodgers also claimed McCarthy was behind on film study, missing or falling asleep in meetings, and broke down the halftime huddle in the loss to the Philadelphia Eagles by saying, 1, 2, 3, Packers. McCarthy confirmed that account in a news conference, calling it an embarrassing moment. He said things came to a head when Rodgers made an ultimatum that the coach considered clearly outside of Rodgers' job description.

It was a process that went on throughout this week and we got to a point, we talked about some things, communication and things like that, McCarthy told reporters Wednesday evening. There was an ultimatum made clearly outside of his job description, and so it was my decision to bench him. The team later confirmed Rudolph would take over as the starter and Rodgers would be inactive for the game.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Steelers Owner Calls Rodgers Insubordinate

Steelers owner Art Rooney II broke his silence on the situation, calling Rodgers insubordinate. There's maybe a time and place after the season if he wanted to kind of unload, Rooney said. He talks about wanting to be a good teammate, but you don't do that to your teammates a couple days before the game, that's for sure. In making his explosive remarks, Rodgers acknowledged his time with the Steelers was over, saying that ship has sailed.

Shortly after, the team made his release official. Rodgers, who spent most of his career with the Green Bay Packers before a brief stint with the New York Jets, now faces an uncertain landscape. The overwhelming majority of teams have already settled their quarterback outlooks by the Nov. 10 trade deadline. I didn't see this happening, and I didn't want this to be the way that it ended, Rodgers said Wednesday.

The benching came ahead of Pittsburgh's Friday game against the Denver Broncos, and the loss to Philadelphia that Rodgers referenced was a 19-16 defeat. Rodgers' future is unclear. If Schefter's assessment is correct, the quarterback may have already played his final down. But the possibility of one more opportunity has not been ruled out completely.

Rodgers Waits For Potential Lifeline

For now, Rodgers is untethered, waiting to see whether any team will offer a lifeline. The Steelers, meanwhile, move forward with Rudolph as their starter and McCarthy still on the sideline.