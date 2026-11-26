Despite how poor the 2026 season has gone, do you think the New York Jets can take a step back and be thankful on Thanksgiving? Thankful for the decision that

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers is shown after he led Gang Green to a 32-20 victory against the Miami Dolphins, on Jan. 5, 2025, in East Rutherford, N.J.

| USA TODAY Network via Reuters ConnectThankful for the decision that led them to move on from Aaron Rodgers in the first place? Since moving on from Rodgers during the 2025 offseason, the Jets have won just six games. During that same time, they watched their former quarterback lead the Pittsburgh Steelers to the playoffs and a 6-4 record this year.

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Here's how the last 24 hours have gone for the Pittsburgh Steelers:Rodgers goes on Pat McAfee and blasts Mike McCarthy Among the allegations are that McCarthy sleeps during team meetings, has an ice cream sandwich guy, and broke down a huddle by calling the team the PackersJust another day when covering the future Hall of Famer.