We debate the best potential landing spots for free agent quarterback Aaron Rodgers that fantasy football owners should keep an eye on.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers after the game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectand in true Aaron Rodgers fashion tried to burn the whole Pittsburgh Steelers franchise down on the way out, while trying frame is as him just being a good guy who's concerned about an old friend.

While signing him seems like an obviously terrible idea, there is still a decent chance he gets another job in the NFL this season. However, it would have to be a pretty specific situation for Rodgers to find a landing spot. Rodgers would have to be an upgrade at quarterback for the team, and the team would have to be playing for something for Rodgers to want to join.

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There is still plenty of time for a playoff team to lose a starter due to injury, but we obviously can't predict that. So we will do our best with what we have in front of us. These are the top potential landing spots for Aaron Rodgers in free agency. The Patriots make the most sense, especially if they can find a win to beat the one-win Los Angeles Chargers this week.