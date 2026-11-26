An NFL player claimed Rodgers previously “blacklisted” other past teammates for making similar comments.

issued a scathing response to his unprecedented takedown of Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy — calling it a “despicable” act.

“I think Aaron Rodgers just became everything that he has bitched about and moaned about over the last 10 years with former coaches, former teammates airing grievances out, giving opinions out in the media,” ex-Green Bay Packers lineman T.J. LangAaron Rodgers, shown above during a Pittsburgh Steelers game this season, is receiving backlash for his scorched-earth rant about his experience with head coach Mike McCarthy. Rodgers’ former teammate T.J.

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Lang called the stunt “despicable,” claiming he’s not alone in his opinion. The two-time Pro Bowler, 39, noted that he felt like Rodgers’ words were hypocritical, as he has ghosted colleagues in the past for speaking their minds.