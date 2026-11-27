Aaron Rodgers was released by the Pittsburgh Steelers following a public dispute with head coach Mike McCarthy, raising questions about his future and the team's direction.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have officially released quarterback Aaron Rodgers, bringing an abrupt and chaotic end to his tenure in Pittsburgh. The decision follows a series of public allegations made by the 42-year-old quarterback regarding head coach Mike McCarthy. Rodgers claimed that McCarthy was 'unhealthy,' a statement that directly led to his benching and subsequent termination from the team. This split marks the conclusion of a highly publicized and contentious relationship that began with high hopes for a playoff run in Rodgers' final season.

The drama unfolded rapidly as Rodgers signed with the Steelers in 2025, aiming to lead the franchise to a championship before retiring. However, his path to glory was derailed when he was benched from a Friday game. This administrative decision came shortly before Rodgers released a bombshell interview in which he leveled serious claims about the head coach's condition. The quarterback's release signals the end of a short and turbulent chapter in Pittsburgh, leaving the organization in a precarious position as it approaches the remainder of the 2026 NFL season.

Also read Aaron Rodgers Benched by Steelers After Accusing Mike McCarthy of Falling Asleep in Meetings

Head coach Mike McCarthy, now 63, addressed the situation to reporters on Wednesday, November 25. He described the decision to cut ties as a process that had been ongoing throughout the week. McCarthy has since refuted the health allegations made by Rodgers, maintaining that the roster moves were necessary for the team's stability. Despite these denials, the public nature of the conflict has cast a long shadow over the team's performance and morale. The Steelers must now evaluate their coaching staff and roster in light of the serious accusations that have dominated the sports narrative.

Rodgers' older brother, Jordan Rodgers, has emerged as a vocal critic of the handling of the situation. Speaking on ESPN's First Take, Jordan expressed deep concern over the circumstances surrounding his brother's exit. He stated that the events were something the family was not prepared for, emphasizing that it was sad to see Aaron's career conclude in such a manner. Jordan argued that while fans focused on the lost playoff potential, they were missing the gravity of the head coach's conduct.

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Jordan Rodgers, 38, went further in his critique, stating that he would be surprised if McCarthy continued as head coach. He noted that there are too many jobs at stake for people to tolerate such behavior in a professional locker room. Jordan asserted that the accusations seemed confirmed in many ways, particularly because McCarthy did not directly refute the core of the claims. He called the current environment a crazy world, highlighting the unprecedented nature of the allegations against a long-standing NFL coach.

This professional crisis unfolds against a backdrop of personal healing for the Rodgers family. Jordan and Aaron recently reunited following a years-long estrangement. Aaron explained on a September episode of the Not Just Football podcast that he began slowly mending fences with his parents and brothers, including Luke and Jordan. He credited his 2025 wedding to wife Brittani for helping him reach a better headspace, allowing him to have difficult conversations. Aaron acknowledged there was past baggage he needed to make right, highlighting the emotional weight behind the public fallout. The reconciliation added a layer of poignancy to the professional dissolution, as the family attempted to rebuild trust amidst the chaos. The Steelers now face the daunting task of stabilizing the team after such a high-profile departure, with broader questions about accountability in the NFL looming.