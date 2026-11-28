Former Green Bay Packers players T.J. Lang, James Jones, and Greg Jennings have criticized Aaron Rodgers for his public conflict with Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy, calling his behavior unnecessary and a victim mentality. Meanwhile, Rodgers claims he was barred from the Steelers facility before his recent interview, as the team continues their winning streak.

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’Former Packers offensive lineman T.J. Lang and receivers James Jones and Greg Jennings defended their former coach while criticizing Rodgers.in Detroit.

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"I think it's despicable," he said. The former Green Bay offensive lineman continued,"I think it’s just completely unnecessary. I think it’s victim mentality.