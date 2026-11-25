Former Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers attributes his recent benching by head coach Mike McCarthy to disagreements over play-calling responsibilities, a conflict that mirrors past friction during his tenure with the Packers and contributed to a downturn in his performance.

needs help, and his inability to recognize it has spoiled what could have been a happy ending to his incredible NFL career. While that statement can be interpreted in a number of ways, I'm focusing strictly on Rodgers' performance on the field, which started to go downhill in 2022 and may have ended this past week with the Steelers' loss to the lowly Eagles.

The now-former Steelers quarterback was unceremoniously benched by Mike McCarthy on Tuesday night, and within 15 hours, he was live on television with Pat McAfee,Rodgers says his request that McCarthy give up play-calling duties was the main point of contention between the two. This wasn’t the first time the 42-year-old suggested he should be more involved in picking the plays.

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"We need to be better, and it starts with me," he said after a Week 2 loss to the Patriots. "It starts with me, at like, making sure Mike knows what’s working and not working, so we can call stuff that has a better chance. "Aaron Rodgers spoke up about the Steelers offense after the team's loss to the Patriots back in September. Now, former teammate Mason Rudolph has taken over as the team's starting quarterback.