Aaron Rodgers told Al Michaels that the Pittsburgh Steelers barred him from their facility and leaked news of his inactive status at 11 p.m. ET Tuesday, prompting his explosive appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.

Aaron Rodgers told Amazon Prime Video broadcaster Al Michaels that the Pittsburgh Steelers barred him from their facility after the team made him inactive on Tuesday.

Michaels shared the message during Friday's broadcast of the Steelers' 27-5 win over the Denver Broncos at Acrisure Stadium. The 82-year-old said he heard from Rodgers earlier in the day, and reported that the four-time MVP was barred from the Steelers' facility after being made inactive on Tuesday. According to Michaels, Rodgers said he never heard from head coach Mike McCarthy.

Also read Steelers Waive Aaron Rodgers After He Accuses Mike McCarthy of Sleeping on Job

Rodgers also said the Steelers leaked the news that he was being made inactive at 11:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday and barred him from the facility. That is why he decided to go on ESPN's The Pat McAfee Show. It is unclear when specifically Rodgers was barred from the facility. He did not show up to a team meeting Wednesday morning, but the Steelers described it at the time as an excused absence.

It is also unclear at what point the Steelers barred him from the building. Michaels also read a portion of Rodgers' message about the code of the locker room. Rodgers told him the code or sanctity exists to protect the integrity of the locker room, not to provide immunity from accountability for its leadership. Hours later, the 42-year-old quarterback went on McAfee's show, a platform where he has appeared numerous times dating back to his years with the Packers.

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He accused McCarthy of sleeping in meetings, breaking down a halftime huddle with 1-2-3 Packers and skipping walkthroughs. McCarthy acknowledged the locker room gaffe, which occurred Sunday at the end of halftime in Philadelphia. He did not specifically address the sleeping allegation when speaking with reporters Wednesday. McCarthy has said Rodgers is not returning to the Steelers.

Steelers Defeat Broncos Amidst Drama

The drama did not stop the Steelers from playing a strong game Friday. Pittsburgh entered at 6-4 and on the edge of the AFC playoff picture, then dominated Denver to improve to 7-4 and remain perfect at home on Black Friday. The 27-5 win was their most complete performance of the season. Steelers ownership backed McCarthy amid the rift.

Team president Art Rooney II expressed full confidence in the head coach. The Steelers have remained steadfast in their support of McCarthy, who had them on the brink of moving to 7-4 with a commanding lead against the Broncos. Pittsburgh now has an opportunity to chase the Bengals down and win the AFC North. They will be doing it without Rodgers.

He is not returning to the Steelers, and Mason Rudolph is among the quarterbacks on the roster. The public feud has drawn attention from both families. McCarthy's oldest daughter defended her dad against Rodgers' attacks. Rodgers and McCarthy's family members have become involved in the public dispute.

McCarthy Denies Return to Steelers

Rodgers' appearance on McAfee's show came after the Steelers made him inactive. The team announced the move Tuesday night, and Rodgers took issue with how the information was released. Current and former players also weighed in. Steelers and Broncos players sent Aaron Rodgers signs through their scoring play celebrations during Friday's game.

The gestures added another layer to a week filled with headlines. The Steelers' win over Denver moved them to 7-4 and kept their playoff hopes strong. Pittsburgh entered Friday's game at 6-4 and needed a victory to stay close in the AFC North race. McCarthy's team has now won seven games and remains unbeaten at home on Black Friday.

The victory came despite the noise surrounding Rodgers' departure and his critical comments about the head coach. Rodgers, a four-time NFL MVP, has not played for Pittsburgh since being made inactive. His future with the team appears over. McCarthy has said Rodgers is not returning to the Steelers.

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The Steelers will move forward with their remaining quarterbacks as they chase a division title. Pittsburgh's focus shifts to the next game while the Rodgers storyline continues to generate discussion. Michaels' report provided new details about the timeline. According to Rodgers, the Steelers leaked the news at 11:00 p.m. ET Tuesday and barred him from the facility.

McCarthy Ignores Sleeping Allegations

Rodgers said he never heard from McCarthy directly. The locker room code comment came in response to criticism Rodgers has faced. Michaels said Rodgers told him the code exists to protect the integrity of the locker room, not to provide immunity from accountability for its leadership. McCarthy addressed reporters Wednesday but only acknowledged the locker room gaffe.

He did not respond specifically to the allegation that he sleeps in meetings. The Steelers have publicly supported McCarthy throughout the week. Ownership and team president Art Rooney II have expressed confidence in him. The team has remained united despite the outside distractions.

Pittsburgh's 27-5 win over Denver was its most complete performance of the season. The Steelers dominated on both sides of the ball and improved to 7-4. The victory kept them in the AFC playoff hunt and gave them momentum in the AFC North race. The Rodgers saga began when the Steelers made him inactive Tuesday.

Rodgers Explores Future Without Team

Rodgers responded by going on McAfee's show and making explosive claims about McCarthy. The feud has since involved family members and drawn reactions from around the league. Michaels' disclosure added new information about Rodgers' version of events. The broadcaster said Rodgers texted him during the game and explained why he chose to speak out.

Rodgers felt the team leaked the news and barred him from the facility. The Steelers will now try to move on without Rodgers. They remain in contention for the AFC North and have shown they can win without him. Pittsburgh's focus is on the games ahead.

Now at 7-4, they have given themselves an opportunity to chase the Bengals down and win the AFC North, just without Rodgers.