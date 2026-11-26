Aaron Rodgers has likely ended his NFL career after accusing Mike McCarthy of sleeping during meetings. The Pittsburgh Steelers released him following the explosive interview.

Aaron Rodgers' tenure with the Pittsburgh Steelers has effectively concluded after a volatile appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday, where the quarterback launched a series of serious allegations against head coach Mike McCarthy. Following an announcement on Tuesday night that Rodgers would be inactive for the upcoming game against the Denver Broncos, the four-time NFL MVP utilized a surprise television platform to accuse his former coach of negligence and disrespect. The Steelers organization moved quickly to sever ties, releasing Rodgers on Wednesday shortly after the interview aired, marking a dramatic and public end to their partnership.

Rodgers Alleges Negligence During Critical Meetings

During the broadcast, Rodgers claimed that McCarthy failed to perform basic coaching duties during crucial preparation periods leading up to the Steelers' 19-16 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. Rodgers specifically alleged that McCarthy was sleeping during team meetings and missed a walk-through session on Friday as well as a meeting scheduled for Saturday morning. These accusations came shortly after the defeat in Philadelphia, highlighting the escalating tensions between the quarterback and the coaching staff. Rodgers challenged the team to release him if changes were not implemented, a challenge that was accepted within hours of his comments going public.

Also read Steelers Bench Aaron Rodgers as He Accuses Mike McCarthy of Saying Packers in Huddle

McCarthy Addresses Controversial Outbursts

Mike McCarthy addressed the media hours after Rodgers' interview, though he avoided directly confirming or denying the allegations regarding sleeping during meetings. The head coach did acknowledge a different mistake, admitting that he mistakenly shouted "1-2-3 Packers!" during a team huddle during the loss in Philadelphia. McCarthy described that slip-up as an "embarrassing moment" and explained that working long hours contributed to the error. He stated that he appreciated the opportunity to talk through numerous issues that had been on Rodgers' mind, while adding that such conversations should have happened sooner to prevent the public fallout.

NFL Insiders Predict Career Termination

ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter joined the conversation to analyze the severe professional consequences for Rodgers, suggesting that the quarterback will likely never suit up for another game in the NFL. Schefter texted several general managers on the day of the interview and gathered a consensus that Rodgers knew his career was over and may have intentionally tried to end McCarthy's career as well. Schefter noted that while anything is always possible in this league, it is highly improbable that any team would roll out and sign a quarterback who publicly torched an organization in such a manner. He emphasized that the market for Rodgers' services was not robust even before these events, and this scandal further diminishes his chances of finding another team.

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Context of the Steelers-Coach Relationship

The relationship between Rodgers and the Steelers was formed under unusual circumstances, with Rodgers pushing for Mike McCarthy to get an interview with the team after Mike Tomlin's departure. The Steelers hired McCarthy in January, believing that the quarterback's leadership and experience could guide the team. However, the dynamic shifted dramatically over the course of the season, culminating in the public breakdown witnessed on Wednesday. Rodgers, who turns 43 next week, has had an unbelievable career and made more money than he can ever spend, which may explain his lack of concern for the ramifications of torching McCarthy on air. Despite his status as one of the greatest players to ever play, the NFL community appears ready to move on from the controversy.

Future Implications for the Quarterback Market

Looking ahead, the NFL landscape will likely view Rodgers as a free agent with significantly reduced value due to the scorched-earth approach he took against Pittsburgh. Teams on the playoff bubble might theoretically consider him if desperate on quarterback play, but Schefter indicated it will be hard for Rodgers to find a home after such a public display. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the delicate balance between player leverage and organizational stability in the modern NFL. For the Pittsburgh Steelers, the immediate priority is to move forward without their starting quarterback and address the defensive shortcomings that contributed to their recent losses.