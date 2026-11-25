Aaron Rodgers criticized Steelers coach Mike McCarthy for missed meetings, a halftime Packers cheer, and an ice cream sandwich assistant before Pittsburgh announced Mason Rudolph would start and released Rodgers.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are releasing quarterback Aaron Rodgers after he publicly criticized head coach Mike McCarthy during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the release, with the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette first reporting the news. The team announced Tuesday night that Mason Rudolph will start against the Denver Broncos on Black Friday. The 42-year-old Rodgers made several damning claims about McCarthy on the show. He said McCarthy missed multiple team meetings and a walkthrough ahead of Pittsburgh's Week 11 game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

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Rodgers Claims Coach Fell Asleep During Meetings

Rodgers also claimed McCarthy fell asleep during a quarterbacks meeting. Rodgers questioned McCarthy's familiarity with the team's offensive plans. He described another incident at halftime of the Eagles game, claiming McCarthy led the team in a cheer by saying, one, two, three, Packers, a reference to his former team, Green Bay. Rodgers said he and McCarthy had several conversations about the issues, but claimed the coach denied the behavior Rodgers described.

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Rodgers also said other players witnessed some of the same incidents. Rodgers said the word benching never came up directly with McCarthy, but communication between the two had deteriorated. He also said he had asked McCarthy for his release if the coach decided to remove him from the starting lineup. The drama extended beyond the field.

An X post claimed a Steelers player texted that McCarthy has a personal assistant who brings him ice cream sandwiches on demand. The post blew up, getting over two million views in less than two hours. Another user replied to the X post and wrote, FWIW: I asked several Steelers players if Mike McCarthy really does have an ice cream sandwich assistant, and they all confirmed: yes, it is true.

Ice Cream Sandwich Assistant Claim Creates Bad Look

McCarthy is far from the only person who would employ an ice cream sandwich assistant if he had the power to do so. But this is a bad look for the Steelers head coach. The silver lining is that if Pittsburgh decides to part ways with McCarthy, he now has a good chance of landing an ice cream sandwich endorsement deal. The Steelers announced Tuesday night that Mason Rudolph would start against the Denver Broncos on Black Friday.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports the team is releasing Rodgers. The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette first reported the news. The current article also included unrelated items about a Purple Heart veteran killed in a Hondo roadway fight, a teen quarterback recovering from cancer, and a deadly Oklahoma crash. Those items are not part of this story.