Aaron Rodgers said he learned of his benching from teammate Pat Freiermuth and accused Steelers coach Mike McCarthy of sleeping in meetings and missing walkthroughs. Rodgers will be inactive Friday against the Broncos, with Mason Rudolph starting.

Aaron Rodgers said he learned he was being benched for Friday's game against the Denver Broncos from teammate Pat Freiermuth on Tuesday night, ending his two-year tenure with the Pittsburgh Steelers prematurely.

The Steelers announced late Tuesday that backup Mason Rudolph would take over as starting quarterback for Friday's game, with Rodgers set to be inactive, just one day after coach Mike McCarthy publicly backed Rodgers as his QB1. Rodgers made the comments during a rant on The Pat McAfee Show, according to multiple reports. Rodgers described his conversations with McCarthy this season as beginning as a concerned friend, about somebody who is unhealthy.

Also read Pittsburgh Steelers Benching Aaron Rodgers For Mason Rudolph Sparks Jordan Rodgers Criticism Of Omar Khan Roster

Rodgers Says Meeting Breakup Ended Tenure

He said if you are sleeping in meetings, you are unhealthy. Rodgers said he told McCarthy: If you try to bench me or do not change the playcalling, then you should release me. He added: I feel like, at this point, I am doing what is right for the organization. Rodgers said the breaking point came during halftime of Sunday's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, when McCarthy's breakdown in the locker room ended with the coach saying, Alright, 1-2-3 Packers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rodgers described that as the nail in the coffin for so many of us. He said he had been privately voicing his concerns to McCarthy for months before confronting him again Monday. The quarterback said the issues began in training camp, when McCarthy was missing meetings and the word was he is sleeping. Last Wednesday, we were in a quarterback meeting.

Mike came in, sat down and within 10 minutes began snoring, Rodgers said. Woke himself up, was rattling his papers. We all looked around. Five minutes later, you hear the snoring again, and less than five minutes after that, he walks out of the room like nothing happened.

Coach Missed Meetings And Failed To Watch Film

Thursday, he misses an offensive meeting. Friday, he does not come to the walkthrough. Rodgers also said McCarthy has repeatedly told him he does not watch film. Multiple times, he has said he does not watch film, Rodgers told the show.

When I have talked to him on Tuesdays, he has said he has not seen the film yet. I do not know how that is possible on a Tuesday after you have played on a Sunday. And that is the whole point. That part is disrespectful to the game itself.

You have people's careers involved, people's livelihoods, players and coaches. Rodgers said he also told McCarthy he should be more involved with the team's defense and interact with that side of the ball more. Rodgers said McCarthy told him: Well, I do not think I need to. Rodgers said he entered a Tuesday meeting with McCarthy thinking everything was back to normal when he initiated a conversation about the matchup with the Broncos on Friday.

The quarterback said his head coach admitted he was behind on film. Rodgers said he came to McCarthy many, many times to try and help him. It is not what I signed up for. It is not what we talked about in the offseason.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rodgers Accepts Accountability For McCarthy Hiring

After he got the job, and by the way, I did vouch for him, so I am accountable. I vouched for him to Omar that he should get an interview at the end of the season. I am not a victim. I am accountable for this.

He also said: I do not expect people to come out strong in my defense. Even everyone in there knows what the truth is. Everybody knows the truth. I am talking about training staff, equipment staff, strength and conditioning, players in the locker room, people upstairs.

They all know the truth. The reunion with McCarthy, with whom Rodgers spent 13 seasons in Green Bay and won the Super Bowl in 2011 against the Steelers, came to an explosive end. I did not see this happening. I did not want it to be the way that it ended, Rodgers said.

I was surprised that was the way it went. It had a good chance to be one of those really good stories. McCarthy was the Green Bay Packers head coach from 2006 to 2018. Rodgers became the team's starting quarterback in 2008.

Rodgers, who turns 43 on Dec. 2, has said all year that this season will be his last in the NFL. Despite questions from McAfee about a potential return for a 23rd NFL season, Rodgers did not indicate whether he was considering giving it another go given how his tenure with the Steelers is ending. Rodgers recapped the past week with the Steelers, which included the buildup to Sunday's difficult loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.