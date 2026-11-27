“That was something we weren’t all preparing for,” Jordan Rodgers said.

Aaron lost his job with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“That was something we weren’t all preparing for,” Jordan, 38, admitted on Friday, Nov. 27, on the broadcast of“It was a crazy couple of days for the Steelers and Aaron. I think that first and foremost, it’s just kind of sad to see it end this way in Pittsburgh. ”He continued, “There was so much good vibes and hope about the reuniting of McCarthy and Rodgers and the potential to make a playoff run, one last dance.

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Unfortunately, it didn’t happen that way. ” Aaron, 42, signed with the Steelers in 2025. The team benched him from Friday’s game, shortly before the quarterback sensationally claimed that head coach McCarthy, 63, was “unhealthy. ” During the explosive interview, Rodgers alleged McCarthy — with whom he won a Super Bowl as a member of the Green Bay Packers in 2011 — was falling asleep during meetings, and broke a huddle by saying the wrong team’s name.