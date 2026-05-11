Jordan Rodgers Backs Aaron For AFC Playoffs Despite Estrangement

Jordan Rodgers said on ESPN he trusts Aaron Rodgers most among AFC playoff quarterbacks, despite the brothers' long estrangement. Aaron has thrown for 1,871 yards and 13 touchdowns for the 6-2 Steelers.

Jordan Rodgers has publicly endorsed his older brother Aaron to lead the Pittsburgh Steelers into the AFC playoffs, marking a rare moment of professional support after more than a decade of personal distance. The ESPN college football analyst made the selection on the network's First Take program, choosing Aaron over a field of elite opponents including Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills and Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Jordan, who is 38 years old, explained that his decision was rooted in the team's identity rather than just individual talent. He highlighted the Steelers' elite defense playing at a high level and their effective running game as key factors that reduce the burden on their veteran quarterback. This approach allows Aaron to operate in a system that does not require everything from him to secure victories.

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The Steelers currently sit at a 6-2 record with Aaron Rodgers throwing for 1,871 yards, 13 touchdowns, and six interceptions during the 2026 season. Jordan noted that this specific formula asks less of Aaron than any previous point in his long career. The younger Rodgers argued that this dynamic places the team in a sweet spot for postseason success.

While acknowledging that Josh Allen is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, Jordan grouped Aaron with other top-tier talents but emphasized the stability of the Pittsburgh organization. He also mentioned Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams as a top contender in the league. Despite the praise for others, he returned to the Steelers as the team with the most reliable foundation for a playoff run.

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The endorsement carries significant weight given the public history between the brothers. The feud became widely known in 2016 when Jordan appeared on The Bachelorette and discussed the family rift with then-partner JoJo Fletcher. Recent reports indicate that Aaron has only been cordial with Jordan and Fletcher, suggesting the personal relationship remains strained despite the professional praise.

Aaron Rodgers has occasionally alluded to the tension in past interviews, stating that certain family matters should remain off-limits. He described a period where he felt the need to make things right, crediting his wife for helping him reach a better headspace. He has also shared moments of family bonding with his parents and brother Luke, though Jordan was notably absent from some of those public displays.

A source recently told Page Six that Aaron has led the public to believe their relationship is better than it actually is. This contrasts with Jordan's on-air confidence, suggesting a complex dynamic where professional respect may exist alongside personal estrangement. Aaron has spoken about reconciling in the past, mentioning a cool conversation with his younger brother and a desire to repair family ties.

Aaron Rodgers is in his 22nd NFL season and has helped lead the Steelers to their current strong position. The team leans heavily on a defense that Jordan described as elite and a running game that has reduced the pressure on the quarterback. This strategic advantage is exactly what Jordan highlighted when making his playoff trust pick.

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The comments represent a significant public shift, as the brothers have been largely distant for years. Jordan's role at ESPN gives him a platform to analyze quarterbacks across the league, and his choice carried extra visibility because of the family connection. He did not ignore the other AFC contenders but firmly backed his brother.

This rare show of support comes at a critical time for the Steelers as they prepare for the postseason. The team's identity, characterized by strong defense and ball control, aligns with Jordan's assessment of what is required to win in the playoffs. It offers a clear message about who he believes can deliver in the highest-stakes games of the season.