Pittsburgh Steelers president Art Rooney II expressed full confidence in head coach Mike McCarthy, while Aaron Rodgers brother Jordan said the coach behavior was unacceptable and unprecedented.

Pittsburgh Steelers president Art Rooney II has expressed full confidence in head coach Mike McCarthy amid the ongoing rift with Aaron Rodgers. The support came as Jordan Rodgers, the brother of the former Steelers quarterback, sharply criticized McCarthys conduct.

Jordan Rodgers said the behavior displayed by McCarthy was unacceptable and unprecedented. He spoke on Good Morning America on Friday before the Steelers hosted the Broncos. I think I would be surprised if he continued to be the head coach moving forward, whether that is short term, long term, whatever it is, Jordan said.

Also read Steelers release Aaron Rodgers after he criticized Mike McCarthy; McCarthy stays as coach

Jordan Rodgers Rejects McCarthys Tactics

Jordan added that having been in locker rooms and knowing a third string quarterback on a practice squad would be cut for nodding off, he could not accept that happening from the head coach and play caller. He said you cannot play football that way and there are too many jobs at stake to put up with that type of behavior.

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He also said the Steelers are looking into this and the accusations seem confirmed in a lot of ways since McCarthy did not rebut them. The conflict escalated after the Steelers benched Aaron Rodgers late Tuesday night via a team statement. Jordan appeared on ESPN Get Up the next day and pointed the finger at Pittsburgh general manager Omar Khan. McCarthy and Rodgers had spent 14 years together, 13 in Green Bay and one season in Pittsburgh.

Aaron Rodgers then went scorched earth on McCarthy, alleging the coach snored during meetings, skipped sessions entirely, and had a personal assistant responsible for getting him ice cream sandwiches. He also claimed McCarthy broke down a team huddle by saying One, two, three, Packers. When Rodgers challenged McCarthy to change the play calling operation or release him, the team moved on after his explosive interview on the Pat McAfee Show.

Brother Expresses Sadness Over Fallout

Jordan Rodgers said the interview was something nobody was preparing for while getting ready for tryptophan slumbers. He called it a crazy couple days for the Steelers and Aaron. He said it was sad to see it end this way in Pittsburgh after so much good vibes and hope about the reuniting of McCarthy and Rodgers and the potential for a playoff run, one last dance.

As Jordan pointed the light toward McCarthy instead of his brother, plenty of others ripped Aaron Rodgers. Several ex Packers teammates made it clear they disagree with the man who led the franchise to its last Super Bowl title during the 2010 season. Tom Brady and Terry Bradshaw also roasted Aaron Rodgers for the McCarthy breakup, and both had feuded with their own coaches.

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Tom Brady Roasts Aaron Rodgers

Bradshaw called Rodgers weird and said he hopes Rodgers keeps his word to fade off into oblivion. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin called the Steelers situation following the Rodgers versus McCarthy feud a dumpster fire. McCarthys daughter, actress Alex McCarthy, responded to the ice cream assistant accusation.

During an Instagram Story barrage, she made it known she is not going quietly when the now former Steelers quarterback makes claims that her dad sleeps through meetings and has a personal assistant responsible for getting him ice cream sandwiches. She shared an Instagram message from John Vincent, a close friend of McCarthy, where Vincent declared that Mike is not just a great football coach but he is an even better human being.

Alex McCarthy was born in Pittsburgh and called it a dream scenario when her dad first walked out in Steelers colors. She told fans in August that she was sure she would not be wearing mascara for the first game. Now she described it as pretty much a nightmare scenario where the future Hall of Fame quarterback was fired while the team was 6-4, and he is unloading incredible claims against the head coach.

OutKick requested a comment from Alex McCarthy about the ice cream assistant attack and has not heard back. The Steelers now have to try to rebound from all the turmoil before a critical home clash with the Broncos on Friday in a matchup of two current AFC playoff teams. Pittsburgh is 6-4, has lost two straight, and is tied with the Browns for the final two AFC playoff spots.