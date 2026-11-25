Jordan Rodgers alleges Pittsburgh Steelers coach Sean McCarthy showed signs of cognitive decline, including confusion and snoring in meetings, resulting in Aaron's sudden inactive status.

Aaron Rodgers remains inactive for the Pittsburgh Steelers following public allegations of severe cognitive decline among the team's coaching staff, specifically involving Head Coach Sean McCarthy. These claims emerged on Wednesday, November 25, when Aaron's brother, Jordan Rodgers, appeared on ESPN's Get Up to discuss the quarterback's shock benching. Jordan stated that concerns about McCarthy's well-being have circulated within the Steelers organization for weeks prior to the decision.

Cognitive Decline Allegations and Meeting Behaviors

Jordan Rodgers provided specific examples of behavior he described as indicative of being unwell, including falling asleep and snoring during team meetings. He emphasized that these were not isolated incidents but part of a recurring pattern that affected the team environment. Jordan noted that teammates who interact with McCarthy daily share the same sentiment regarding the coach's deteriorating condition. He described the situation as a matter of health rather than a strategic personnel move designed to create controversy.

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Halftime Speech Confusion with Former Team

A central point of contention involved McCarthy's halftime speech during the game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, November 22. Jordan recounted that McCarthy allegedly confused the Pittsburgh Steelers with his former team, the Green Bay Packers, where he and Aaron Rodgers played together for thirteen seasons. According to Jordan, McCarthy broke down the game plan by shouting, One, two, three, Packers, in a locker room where no one was referencing the rival franchise. This audible error reportedly left players confused and concerned about the coach's mental state in the moment.

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McCarthy Denials and Internal Team Dynamics

Despite these observations, McCarthy allegedly denies any issues, reacting with anger when the habits are brought up. Jordan explained that other individuals within the organization have also addressed these habits with the coach, only to be met with defensive responses. The quarterback stated that it has been frustrating to watch the situation unfold without resolution. Jordan emphasized that there was no hyperbole in his statements, framing the issue strictly as a health concern for the best interest of the team.

Practice Incidents and Permanent Benching Decision

The decision to bench Aaron Rodgers appears to have been triggered by events during practice on Tuesday, November 24. Jordan mentioned that Aaron was presumably scheduled to start the entire practice, indicating that the coaching staff still viewed him as the primary option. However, the accumulation of health concerns and behavioral issues ultimately led to the announcement that Aaron would be inactive. Jordan confirmed that the quarterback has stated he will not return to Pittsburgh, declaring that the situation with the Steelers has definitively ended.