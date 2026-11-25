Aaron Rodgers said on the Pat McAfee Show that he found out he was benched by the Pittsburgh Steelers from teammate Pat Freiermuth and accused head coach Mike McCarthy of skipping meetings, sleeping in meetings and being unwell.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers declared head coach Mike McCarthy unhealthy on Wednesday during a fiery interview on ESPN's Pat McAfee Show, immediately after learning he had been deactivated for the upcoming game against the Denver Broncos. The revelation came not from the organization, but from tight end Pat Freiermuth, who called Rodgers on Tuesday night to share the news that the team had announced on social media.

Rodgers, who was at home on Wednesday while his teammates prepared for the matchup, stated that he still had not received any direct communication from the Steelers organization regarding the decision. The benching marks a dramatic fall for the future Hall of Fame quarterback, as the team holds a 6-4 record but has now lost its last two consecutive games under the current leadership.

Also read Steelers Bench Aaron Rodgers, Name Mason Rudolph Starter, Rodgers Inactive vs. Broncos

In the interview, Rodgers accused McCarthy of falling asleep during critical team gatherings in the weeks leading up to the benching. He cited specific instances, stating that during a quarterback meeting last Thursday, snoring was audible within ten minutes of the coach arriving. He described McCarthy waking himself, rattling papers, and then falling asleep again before walking out without explanation.

Rodgers expanded on the lack of preparation, claiming McCarthy missed an offensive meeting on Thursday, failed to attend Friday's walkthrough, and skipped the Saturday team meeting. He insisted these were not exaggerated claims or opinions, but first-hand accounts of a coach who is allegedly unwell and disconnected from the professional standards required in the NFL.

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The quarterback also highlighted bizarre behavioral issues, including an incident where McCarthy broke a team huddle with a one, two, three, Packers chant last week, a move that confused players and highlighted a lack of situational awareness. Rodgers noted that McCarthy coached him in Green Bay from 2006 to 2018, but the relationship has deteriorated significantly in Pittsburgh.

Rodgers claimed McCarthy harbors lingering resentment over his departure from the Packers, alleging the coach told a staff member he still does not forgive Rodgers for getting him fired in 2018. These tensions contributed to a toxic environment that Rodgers said began during training camp and only worsened as the season progressed.

Before the benching, Rodgers said he delivered an ultimatum to McCarthy in an in-person conversation. He demanded the coach address the identified issues or grant him a release from the team. Rodgers stated that McCarthy did not admit to sleeping during meetings, and the possibility of a benching was never raised during that confrontation.

Rodgers criticized McCarthy for failing to connect with the Steelers' defense and rebuffing efforts to improve communication with players on that side of the ball. He alleged the coach has not been watching game film and lacks an intimate knowledge of the team's week-to-week game plans, leaving the staff and players vulnerable.

The quarterback expressed that the coaching staff is currently worried about job security while the players are concerned about their money and careers. He said he is willing to speak out because his long career has provided him with financial security, allowing him to risk his reputation to expose what he views as truth.

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Rodgers admitted he does not expect widespread public defense, even though he believes the facts are known to those inside the organization. He described the situation as delicate and noted that he does not expect people to come out strongly in his defense, despite his conviction that he is right.

The allegations paint a picture of a franchise in disarray, with the benching signaling the end of Rodgers' tenure in Pittsburgh. There is zero chance the Steelers will welcome him back, and his career appears to be ending in embarrassment after a stint that was expected to revitalize the team's offense.

The Steelers did not immediately respond to a request for comment regarding Rodgers' serious accusations. Mason Rudolph will start at quarterback against Denver, taking over a role that Rodgers once held with the hope of leading the team to playoff success.

Rodgers emphasized that he is not speaking out lightly, noting that no other quarterback has these specific issues with their coach. He reiterated that his stories are factual and not hyperbole, urging the public to consider the validity of his claims regarding McCarthy's performance and health.