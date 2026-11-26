The Pittsburgh Steelers released Aaron Rodgers after he publicly criticized former coach Mike McCarthy on The Pat McAfee Show, ending his brief NFL tenure.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have terminated the contract of quarterback Aaron Rodgers following a controversial media appearance that featured harsh criticisms of his former head coach. Rodgers appeared on ESPN's The Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday, where he made allegations about Mike McCarthy's behavior during their time together in Green Bay. The comments led to immediate backlash from former teammates and ultimately resulted in Rodgers being cut from the team just one day after he was benched.

Rodgers Claims McCarthy Fell Asleep in Meetings

During his appearance on the podcast, Rodgers stated that former Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy fell asleep during team meetings. Rodgers also alleged that McCarthy once disrupted a locker room huddle by shouting "1, 2, 3, Packers" instead of the appropriate Steelers cheer. These remarks came shortly after the Steelers announced that Rodgers would be inactive for the upcoming Friday game against the Denver Broncos, with backup quarterback Mason Rudolph taking over the starting position.

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Former Teammates Condemn Rodgers' Public Grievances

TJ Lang, a former offensive lineman for the Packers, publicly condemned Rodgers' comments as despicable and unnecessary. Lang stated on Detroit's 97.1 The Ticket that Rodgers has become what he used to criticize, by airing personal grievances in the media. Lang noted that he had not watched the full segment but found the victim mentality offensive. He revealed that he maintains a great relationship with McCarthy, having spoken to him on Monday night, whereas he no longer has a relationship with Rodgers.

Disputed Accounts and Statistical Struggles

Former Packers wide receiver Greg Jennings disputed Rodgers' claims, stating on FS1 that no one ever saw McCarthy fall asleep. Jennings said he never experienced such behavior and was unaware of any chatter surrounding the issue. Statistically, Rodgers struggled through ten games with a career-low eighty-six point six passer rating. He completed sixty point nine percent of his passes for two thousand two hundred and forty-one yards, sixteen touchdowns, and six interceptions.

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Team Performance and Immediate Roster Changes

The Steelers' decision to bench and subsequently release Rodgers followed a four-loss stretch that dropped their record to six and four. The team ranked twenty-third in total yards and twenty-second in passing yards, averaging twenty-one point four points per game. Rodgers had been sacked thirty-one times, including eight times in the last two losses. The rapid termination of his contract marks a dramatic end to what was already a turbulent season for the four-time NFL MVP.

Reactions and Implications for NFL Leadership

The incident has sparked widespread debate regarding player-coach relationships and public discretion. While some supporters backed Rodgers' criticism of McCarthy, many, including Lang, viewed the outburst as unprofessional. The Steelers' swift action to cut Rodgers highlights the high stakes of public relations in modern professional sports. This event underscores the fragile nature of player ownership and team dynamics in the NFL.