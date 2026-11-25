Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers was benched for Mason Rudolph and waived after public criticism of coach Mike McCarthy. The four-time MVP demanded his release following a heated interview.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been officially waived from the team following a series of public accusations against head coach Mike McCarthy. The decision to release the four-time MVP comes just days after he was benched in favor of Mason Rudolph and subsequently appeared on the Pat McAfee Show to air grievances that had been kept private until now.

Public Criticism of McCarthy Triggers Release

Rodgers used the platform of the Pat McAfee Show to directly accuse Mike McCarthy of being unwell and neglectful during team meetings. The quarterback claimed that the head coach arrived ten minutes late to a quarterbacks meeting before falling asleep in his chair. Rodgers alleged that McCarthy began snoring loudly, woke up to shuffle some papers, and then briefly fell asleep again before standing up and walking out of the room.

Also read Steelers Bench Aaron Rodgers; Players Upset with Coach Mike McCarthy

Allegations Of Coaching Errors And Bad Blood

In addition to the sleep allegations, Rodgers stated that McCarthy accidentally referred to the Green Bay Packers instead of the Pittsburgh Steelers during an address to the team. He specifically claimed that when trying to rally the players, McCarthy shouted "1-2-3 Packers" rather than "1-2-3 Steelers." Rodgers emphasized that the tension between him and the coach has remained unresolved since his departure from Green Bay, noting that McCarthy has never forgiven him for being fired by that organization.

Rodgers Demands Release From The Steelers

After being benched, Aaron Rodgers explicitly asked the Pittsburgh Steelers management to release him from his contract. Reports indicated that the team initially planned to keep Rodgers on the roster despite the controversy. However, the organization ultimately complied with the quarterback's wishes to leave the team after his explosive and damaging interview aired on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mason Rudolph Takes Over As Starting Quarterback

With Aaron Rodgers removed from the active roster, Mason Rudolph has assumed the role of starting quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers. The coaching staff had already decided to bench Rodgers in favor of Rudolph prior to the public comments, signaling a shift in leadership within the quarterback room. The move solidifies Rudolph's position as the team's primary passer moving forward.

Implications For The Steelers Season

The sudden departure of a high-profile player like Aaron Rodgers reshapes the immediate future of the Pittsburgh Steelers. The team must now fully commit to Mason Rudolph as they proceed with their schedule. This event marks the end of a short and turbulent tenure for Rodgers in Pittsburgh, characterized by internal conflict and public disputes with the head coaching staff.