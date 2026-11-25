Aaron Rodgers alleges Coach Mike McCarthy slept during meetings, leading to his benching for the November 27 game against the Denver Broncos. Pittsburgh appoints Justin Fields to start.

Aaron Rodgers publicly contested the Pittsburgh Steelers' decision to bench him for the Friday, November 27, matchup against the Denver Broncos, sparking a high-profile dispute with head coach Mike McCarthy. The four-time NFL MVP appeared on ESPN's The Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday, November 25, to detail his grievances regarding the coaching staff's leadership and preparation standards.

Allegations of Coach Incompetence

Rodgers, 42, alleged on the talk show that McCarthy fell asleep during team meetings and was often snoring while the roster discussed game plans. The quarterback further claimed that his head coach missed multiple team walkthroughs and refused to engage in necessary communication with the team's defensive players, signaling a breakdown in professional accountability.

Also read Steelers Bench Aaron Rodgers as He Accuses Mike McCarthy of Saying Packers in Huddle

Compounding these accusations, Rodgers suggested that McCarthy suffered from a lack of awareness regarding his current team. The star player noted that McCarthy yelled the phrase "One, two, three, Packers!" when breaking the huddle during a recent game against the Philadelphia Eagles. This comment implied to Rodgers that the coach was mentally stuck in his previous tenure with Green Bay rather than focused on the present Steelers roster.

McCarthy Defends Decision to Bench

Mike McCarthy addressed the controversy during a Wednesday press conference, stating that the benching decision was driven by clear communication issues that exceeded standard coaching boundaries. He explained that discussions had reached a breaking point where an ultimatum was clearly issued as part of his job description to maintain team standards.

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McCarthy dismissed the claim about falling asleep as a difference of opinion resulting from the intense hours required in the NFL, calling the allegations an embarrassing moment rather than a factual occurrence. When questioned about his ability to continue leading the Steelers, the head coach offered a simple justification: "I know how to win."

Justin Fields Steps Into Starting Role

Following the shock benching, the Steelers announced that Justin Fields would assume the starting quarterback role for the upcoming game against the Denver Broncos. The decision marks a significant shift in the team's offensive dynamics heading into the late-season schedule against a division rival.

Rodgers had initially been brought to Pittsburgh after McCarthy was fired from the Green Bay Packers in 2018 following a twelve-year tenure. The two had a long history together, with McCarthy accepting the Steelers' head coach job in 2026 after Rodgers joined the franchise in 2025. McCarthy had previously stated that early conversations about Rodgers returning made the reunion a strategic priority for the organization.

History of On-Field Tensions

The public fallout follows a series of tense interactions between the quarterback and the coaching staff throughout the 2026 NFL season. During a pre-game press interaction on Sunday, September 13, after a victory over the Atlanta Falcons, Rodgers made critical comments toward the team's leadership and NFL officials while speaking to reporters and sports commentator Pam Oliver.

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These recent events echo earlier struggles, including a season-opening loss on Thursday, October 1, where Rodgers' behavior once again drew scrutiny. The cumulative effect of these incidents led to the current roster shuffle, leaving the Steelers to adjust their offensive strategy just days before the high-stakes encounter with the Broncos.