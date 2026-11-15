Aaron Pierre Details Dream Superhero Project and Training Delays With James Gunn

Aaron Pierre reveals his dream superhero collaboration with James Gunn and Michael B. Jordan, discussing intense sword training, family relocation to Atlanta, and repeated production delays.

Aaron Pierre recently discussed his ideal collaboration in the action genre during an interview with host Carmelo Anthony. When asked which director and co-star he would choose for his dream action movie, the actor named James Gunn as his top director preference. He identified Michael B. Jordan as his ideal co-star, praising the fellow actor for his current work. Pierre also expressed admiration for Riz Ahmed and Oscar Isaac as potential collaborators in this hypothetical project.

Pierre Details Intense Training and Family Relocation

Pierre described the physical preparation he has undertaken to be ready for a major action role. He stated that he is currently training in various martial arts and learning sword work extensively. The actor emphasized his commitment by mentioning that he uprooted his family and moved to Atlanta to be near the production location. He explained that his family is currently waiting to move as well, but the project keeps getting pushed back. These delays have occurred repeatedly, creating a significant personal and professional inconvenience for the actor and his household.

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Production Delays and Strike Impact on Timeline

The actor highlighted the frustration of having a movie seemingly in place while facing constant postponements. He noted that additional projects, including a sequel to a major film and the film Your Mother, are also navigating production timelines. The situation was further complicated by a strike, which paused development activities. Pierre acknowledged that while he waits, he continues to hone his skills, believing there is a specific way to execute these projects correctly. He suggested that intentional collaboration between talent is essential for success in this genre.

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Fan Reactions to Potential Casting and Team-Ups

Fans have reacted strongly to Pierre's comments regarding his dream projects. Many viewers are eager to see him paired with Aaron Pierre in a superhero context. One fan specifically asked about a potential casting as Martian Manhunter, noting the actor's suitability for the role. Another viewer suggested Pierre would be an excellent choice for the character of Deathstroke. These fans pointed out his age, existing sword training, and voice quality as perfect matches for the villain. Some expressed disappointment that the project does not seem to be moving forward under the current circumstances.

Future Prospects in the Superhero Genre

Despite the delays and changes in the film industry, Pierre remains poised to make an impact in the superhero genre. The actor's preparation and dedication suggest he is ready for a major role when the opportunity arises. James Gunn's return to the industry and ongoing projects may create new avenues for these collaborations. Fans continue to support the idea of Pierre working with top-tier directors and actors. The intersection of his training, availability in Atlanta, and fan interest keeps the potential for this dream project alive.