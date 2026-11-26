Aaron Paul portrays a cult member in Hulu's The Path, a harrowing series that explores indoctrination and doubt without moral judgment, offering a darker performance than Breaking Bad.

Aaron Paul solidified his status as a pop culture icon following his Emmy-winning portrayal of Jesse Pinkman in the AMC drama Breaking Bad. Although creator Vince Gilligan originally planned to kill the character off, Paul's inherent likability became the essential glue that held the series together. The actor earned his accolades as the traumatized meth cook who served as a victim of Walter White. Despite these iconic achievements, Paul later took on an even more harrowing role in a different genre that remains critically acclaimed today.

Paul starred as Eddie Lane in the Hulu series The Path, which premiered in 2016. The show operates in a completely different world than his previous work but maintains a serious and intense tone. Eddie is depicted as a deeply indoctrinated acolyte of the fictional Meyerist movement. The series presents this philosophy from the perspective of its followers rather than offering a judgmental critique to the audience.

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Meyerism functions as a self-help philosophy that draws heavy inspiration from real-life cults. Eddie is a heavily indoctrinated believer alongside his wife, Sarah. Michelle Monaghan plays Sarah, who grew up within the movement and remains strictly committed to its beliefs. The couple attends a retreat where Eddie begins to question his faith, creating a significant rift between them.

The Path reflects many practices found in real-life cults, though the characters do not use that terminology. Hugh Dancy, who plays the ranking official Cal, stated he could never call the group a cult. He explained that the characters view themselves as a movement, which is central to the show's narrative. This perspective highlights how insidious such thinking can be in reality.

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No one in a cult believes they are in a cult, a reality the series emphasizes strongly. The show explores how these ideas appear in movements that may be legally recognized as churches. Paul's performance captures the discomfort of this proximity to reality. Eddie experiences a vision after using ayahuasca that leads him to doubt the core tenet known as Light.

Eddie's doubts cause friction within the movement and eventually lead to his separation from the group. Individuals who leave are labeled deniers and face shunning from the community. The series depicts the violence used as punishment behind closed doors with disturbing clarity. Cal becomes adversarial toward Eddie as he seeks to become the next leader of Meyerism.

Cal has always been in love with Sarah and uses Eddie's controversial views as a target. The Path explores the ramifications of such boutique beliefs without offering easy answers. Eddie undergoes a dark character arc that does not resolve neatly for the viewer. This role presents a moral ambiguity that challenges viewers more than his previous work.

All 36 episodes across three seasons of The Path are available to stream on Hulu in the U.S. The series continues to be viewed as a significant, albeit overlooked, part of Paul's career. It demonstrates his ability to handle complex, morally gray material with intensity. The show's non-judgmental approach provides a unique perspective on religious extremism and personal doubt.

A decade after its 2016 premiere, the drama remains one of Paul's more overlooked television performances. The actors, including Michelle Monaghan and Hugh Dancy, were so immersed in the series' culture that they were reluctant to label the movement a cult. This immersion adds a layer of authenticity to the psychological thriller.

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The Path gives Aaron Paul one of his most disturbing roles in modern television. The series shows what happens behind closed doors when faith turns to fanaticism. Ambition is also at the center of Meyerism as Cal becomes adversarial with Eddie. Cal is poised to become the next leader and sees Eddie as an obstacle to remove.

The Path is mostly disturbing because it shows the ramifications of boutique beliefs such as these. Though there are characters who want to dismantle such a system, Eddie goes through a harrowing character arc that doesn't tie everything up in a bow. At least Jesse escapes his torment in Breaking Bad, while Eddie does not.

The series is even more morally ambiguous and questions everything the viewers have seen. It stands as a testament to Paul's versatility as an actor. The show's legacy continues to grow as new audiences discover its complex narrative. It remains a top-tier psychological thriller on streaming platforms today.

Metacritic has praised the series as perfect from start to finish for its tight plotting. Carolyn Jenkins noted that Paul's performance rivals his most famous work. The show proves that cults have been a source of fascination for a long time. Viewers will appreciate the nuance in how the characters interact with their beliefs.

The Path remains a critical darling among fans of psychological dramas. Its exploration of indoctrination is both timely and timeless. Aaron Paul's dedication to the role brings a palpable sense of danger. The series is a must-watch for anyone interested in the darker sides of human nature.