Breaking Bad star Aaron Paul is officially cast in the second season of Netflix thriller The Beast in Me, joining a returning and expanding ensemble cast.

Aaron Paul is set to return to the spotlight in the highly anticipated second season of Netflix thriller series The Beast in Me. The Breaking Bad icon has officially been cast in the upcoming season alongside a robust group of series regulars and recurring guest stars.

Paul joins an ensemble that includes returning lead Claire Danes, who reprises her role as author Aggie Wiggs. The newly announced cast also features Riley Keough, Lorelei Olivia Mote, Taip Ceman, and Matthew James Thomas. Additionally, acclaimed actors John Goodman and Lili Taylor have been added to the series regular lineup.

Also read 'The Beast In Me' Adds Riley Keough, Aaron Paul & More (Exclusive)

The Beast in Me Season 2 Cast Details

Aaron Paul, Taip Ceman, and Matthew James Thomas will appear as recurring guest stars in the second season. Their specific character roles remain under wraps as production continues. John Goodman, Lili Taylor, Riley Keough, and Lorelei Olivia Mote are confirmed as series regulars with significant screen time.

John Goodman plays Aggie Wiggs' father in the new season. Lorelei Olivia Mote takes on the role of Aggie's stepmother. Reports indicate that Riley Keough and Lorelei Olivia Mote portray a mother and daughter duo within the narrative structure of the show. Claire Danes continues to serve as an executive producer alongside showrunners Howard Gordon and Daniel Pearle.

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Production Status and Story Direction

Showrunner Howard Gordon confirmed the renewal via Tudum, stating that the team only agreed to a second season if they found a story worthy of the first. Gordon expressed thrill at having found that narrative foundation. The creative team, including executive producers Danes, Gordon, and Pearle, is focused on delivering a compelling continuation of the series.

The narrative focus shifts away from Niles Jarvis, who was played by Matthew Rhys in the first season. The series moves forward to center on Aggie Wiggs and the new characters introduced in season two. While Banks, known for his role in the Breaking Bad universe, will not appear in this season, Paul's casting maintains a strong connection to that acclaimed franchise.

Season 1 Success and Legacy

The first season of The Beast in Me achieved significant critical and commercial success. It debuted at number one on Netflix's Global top 10 shows list. The series reached the top 10 in 88 countries and accumulated 43 million views within its first seven weeks. It received a Certified Fresh Tomatometer score of 85% and a Popcornmeter score of 76% on review aggregators.

Critically, the show garnered nine Emmy Award nominations in corresponding categories. Matthew Rhys won the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie. Composers Sean Callery and Sara Barone also won for Outstanding Music Composition. The series was initially intended as a miniseries but was renewed due to positive reception and high streaming viewership.

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Connections to the Breaking Bad Universe

Aaron Paul brings significant accolades to the new role, having won three Emmys for his performance as Jesse Pinkman in Breaking Bad. The Breaking Bad cast includes numerous other iconic actors such as Bryan Cranston, Anna Gunn, Dean Norris, and the late RJ Mitte. Giancarlo Esposito and Bob Odenkirk are also part of this celebrated ensemble. Jonathan Banks, who played Mike Ehrmantraut, appeared in season one but is not part of the season two cast.

The casting of Aaron Paul reinforces the ongoing cultural impact of the Breaking Bad franchise. The spinoff Better Call Saul has been nominated for 53 Emmys, and Bryan Cranston won Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for Apple TV's The Studio. Paul's involvement in The Beast in Me season two highlights his continued versatility and demand in high-profile television projects.