Aaron Judge’s MVP three-peat hopes take massive hit after injury news

Aaron Judge’s MVP three-peat hopes are suddenly all but gone.

Aaron Judge hits a walk off two-run home run to lead the Yankees to a win over the Rays on May 24, 2026 at the Stadium.to win the AL MVP after being diagnosed with a stress fracture of the first rib on his right side, which will take him off the field for at least 4-to-6 weeks and essentially out of the award race.

Judge had been in a position to join rare company before the injury, with the Bombers slugger sitting as the odds-on favorite just earlier this week at most major sportsbooks. Before the injury, Judge’s numbers had taken a dip from the last couple of seasons, but they remained MVP-caliber, hitting .248/.375/.533 with 17 long balls.

The injury has thrown the race wide open, with several big names now realistically in the mix for an award that Judge had dominated in recent years. Heading into Friday’s play, the Royals’ Bobby Witt Jr. is an ever-so-slight +135 favorite over Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez, who is sitting at +160. Rice, who has 17 bombs and the second-best OPS in baseball, currently has the fourth-best odds at +440.

Judge was looking to become just the third player in MLB history to win three straight MVP awards and four times overall, joining Barry Bonds and Shohei Ohtani. How to Bet on Baseball Instead, his injury has turned what looked like Judge’s race to lose into one of the most intriguing awards markets of the season. Dylan Svoboda is a versatile writer and analyst across many sports.

He’s particularly knowledgeable about the big three — MLB, the NFL and the NBA.





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