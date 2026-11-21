What worked for the Denver Nuggets in their win over the Houston Rockets?

Nov 4, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon warms up before the game against the Toronto Raptors at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect.

In an NBA Cup Group Play matchup against the Houston Rockets, who ranked third in the Western Conference heading into the game, the Nuggets pulled off a 133-124 statement win. The Nuggets had their best, most complete game of the season on Friday, scoring 30+ points in every quarter and stepping up when it mattered most in crunch time.

Also read Renck: Nuggets can’t win like Broncos with their defense. Aaron Gordon needs to start scoring.

This was the type of all-around performance we've been waiting to see from the Nuggets this season, and they even stepped up defensively when it mattered most.

"Just trying to turn it up on defense. We knew the team that was gonna play defense first was gonna win this game, so that's just what we were stressing in the huddle," Gordon said. Sure, the Nuggets still gave up 124 points, the third-most of the season, but they turned it up defensively in crunch time.

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The Rockets scored 22 points in the fourth quarter, headlined by just six points in the final five minutes, not counting a buzzer-beating heave by Fred VanVleet that had no impact on the game's result. The Nuggets have been very inconsistent on the defensive end this season, with just the NBA's 19th-ranked defensive rating through 14 games, but they knew when to turn it on against the Rockets.

"I think we scrambled a little bit more," he said. "We started mixing up matchups and just upped our level of urgency. Yeah, we were a little bit more desperate.

" Nov 20, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Houston Rockets guard Fred Vanvleet defends against Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon in the first quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connecton Wednesday night, outscoring them 56-40 in the second half.

Sure, we would like to see the Nuggets play a full game with this high-level defense, but they have now earned consecutive wins over two of the league's best teams, largely due to their late-game defense. Of course, stepping up defensively does not mean much if they are not able to score on the other end, and that is where three-time MVP Nikola Jokic came up clutch.

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Jokic had 18 of his 26 points in the third quarter, shooting 8-9 from the field and 2-2 from deep in that 12-minute stretch. Then, in the fourth quarter, All-Star guard Jamal Murray woke up, with seven of his 14 points coming in the clutch. Gordon had high praise for his star teammates for leading the team offensively and ultimately helping pull out a huge win.

"I mean, he's amazing, man," Gordon said about Jokic. "Just the floater at 7'1" is incredible. He's playing through all the contact and all the physicality and all of the little tick-tack stuff. ...

He's just dissecting the game and operating. Then Jamal Murray in the fourth quarter, he's just ice, man. He's a killer. Those two came alive when we needed them to come alive most and helped us pull out this win.

" The Nuggets got exactly what they needed in the final two quarters from Jokic and Murray, but it was an overall team effort. This is the complete performance we've been wanting to see from the Nuggets, with Gordon also