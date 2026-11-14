Aaron Goodwin Sentenced Wife Victoria to 90 Months After Murder Plot

Ghost Adventures star Aaron Goodwin discusses the aftermath of his wife Victoria's 90-month prison sentence for a murder-for-hire conspiracy against him.

Ghost Adventures host Aaron Goodwin is publicly addressing the traumatic aftermath of his marriage dissolution following the criminal conviction of his estranged wife, Victoria Goodwin. The television personality revealed the profound emotional toll of surviving a murder-for-hire conspiracy orchestrated by Victoria, who has been sentenced to 90 months in a Florida prison.

The Courtroom Sentencing Details

Victoria Goodwin, 32, appeared in court on Thursday, June 5, where she pleaded guilty to charges of soliciting to commit murder and conspiring to commit murder. During the proceedings, she spoke directly to Aaron, 49, offering a direct apology for her severe actions. The judge sentenced her to 90 months in jail, a decision that solidified the end of their marital relationship and placed her behind bars.

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Aaron Goodwin filed for divorce six days before the sentencing occurred, indicating that the legal dissolution of their marriage was already underway while Victoria faced these serious criminal charges. The court encounter served as a final, painful confrontation for the couple before Victoria began serving her sentence.

Emotional Aftermath and Security Concerns

In a statement shared during Victoria's June 2025 court hearing, Aaron Goodwin described the immense personal toll the betrayal has taken on his mental health and daily safety. He admitted to hiring secure, armed security for weeks to protect himself while remaining in a state of constant vigilance and fear.

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The Paranormal Activity star shared that he has been forced to undergo therapy to process the trauma, describing the experience as a heartbreak that no individual should endure. He expressed a deep sense of isolation, stating that he cries every day and feels unable to trust anyone or anything in his immediate environment following the revelation of the plot.

Public Statements and Support Network

On Tuesday, October 21, Aaron Goodwin released a statement via his Instagram account to address the public and media interest in his situation. He thanked his followers for their support but firmly stated that he was not ready to discuss further details, indicating that he is still navigating his new normal.

By Friday, November 13, Goodwin opened up more about his resilience, expressing gratitude for his inner circle who have been checking in on him almost every day. He noted that while he has been stuck at home and felt lonely for the past year and a half, the kindness and words from his friends have provided significant comfort during this dark period of his life.

Legal Status and Ongoing Divorce

Despite Victoria Goodwin's incarceration in a Florida prison, the legal proceedings between the couple are not yet complete. Aaron Goodwin confirmed on Friday, November 13, that he and his estranged wife are still in the middle of their divorce process. He expressed disbelief at having to navigate these complex legal and emotional challenges while knowing that his former partner is imprisoned for attempting to take his life.