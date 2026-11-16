Aaron Glenn left to lament debilitating Jets penalties once again

It seemed nearly every penalty they committed was debilitating. Two of them, in fact, aided the first Bills scoring drive.

Every week, Jets head coach Aaron Glenn has lamented the damaging penalties on defense. And every week, it seems they occur. Sunday was no differentIt seemed nearly every penalty they committed was debilitating.

Two of them, in fact, aided the first Bills scoring drive.all season as he brings Sports+ subscribers the latest Jets intel from on the field and off. On a second-and-11 from the Jets 20-yard line, safety Malachi Moore was called for pass interference on Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid to give Buffalo a first down at the Jets 3-yard line.

Also read Jets hoping pent-up frustration can finally end Aaron Glenn’s AFC East nightmare streak vs. Bills

Then, on third-and-goal from the 1-yard line, Jets defensive end Kingsley Enagbare was called for a hold that negated an incomplete Allen pass and gave Buffalo a first-and-goal from the 1-yard line, from where they would score a touchdown. Later, with the Jets on offense, a holding penalty by guard Joe Tippmann negated an 18-yard Geno Smith completion to Garrett Wilson to the Buffalo 37-yard line. Instead of proceeding from scoring territory, the Jets backed up and ended up punting.

There, too, was a holding penalty on a kickoff by Jets receiver Malik McClain that cost 28 yards in field position. New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn walks off the field after a game against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. , Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026.

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“They definitely continue to show up, and it is frustrating,’’ Jets coach Aaron Glenn said of the penalties. “But that frustration has to be turned into how we operate … to make sure we fix them. That’s something we work on weekly. ’’ Breaking news: The Jets got an interception when CB Azareye’h Thomas picked off a long Allen pass intended for Greg Dortch with 13 minutes remaining in the game and the Jets trailing 24-12.

Unfortunately for the Jets, the INT led to a failed hook-and-ladder attempt on the part of Wilson, who caught a Cade Klubnik pass and tried to pitch it to TE Kenyon Sadiq as he was being tackled. Buffalo LB Kaleb Elarms-Orr recovered the fumble.

“I fumbled it,’’ Wilson said. “I don’t know how to put it. We had a good play drawn up. I wish I had it back, man.

I have to find a way to get that ball to him. ’because of his diminished playing time, then wasn’t traded, he recorded the Jets’ only sack in the game.

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Jets rookie LB David Bailey, who led the team with 7 ½ sacks, was shut out on sacks but batted down two Allen passes in the first half.the past two weeks, had his role expanded even further Sunday when he was used as the QB on a successful tush-push sneak on fourth-and-1 in the first quarter. New York Jets defensive end Will McDonald IV reacts after sacking Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at MetLife Stadium.

Jets rookie CB D’Angelo Ponds, whose playing time has been limited this season, made a big hit on a third-down pass breakup from Allen to Buffalo TE Dawson Knox in the second quarter. Ponds, who’s 5-foot-8, 182 pounds, appeared to hurt the 6-4, 254-pound Knox. Under Glenn’s guidance, the Jets are 0-10 against opponents that were a 7-point or more favorite. The largest upset in Glenn’s tenure came against the Bengals last season when they were 5 ¹/₂-point underdogs.

Jets injuries: QB Geno Smith, who was knocked out with an ankle injury in the third quarter, and rookie WR Omar Cooper Jr., who had an ankle rolled up on in the first series. … For the first time in six games, the Jets failed to score points on their opening offensive possession. … Allen is now 12-4 against the Jets.

Among Jets inactives: TE Jelani Woods, which was a mild surprise considering he’d been active for the first nine games. WR Tim Patrick was also a healthy scratch. CB Jarvis Brownlee Jr., who missed some practice time during the week with an illness, was inactive, as were edge rusher Nate Lynn and LB Trevin Wallace. S VJ Payne was active for the first time this season.