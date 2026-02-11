Jets Coach Aaron Glenn Says Breece Hall Will Not Be Traded Before Nov. 10 Deadline

New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn insists running back Breece Hall will remain with the team despite trade speculation fueled by Braelon Allen's strong play. Hall is expected to return this week after missing five games with a quad injury.

New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn said Monday that running back Breece Hall will not be traded before the NFL's Nov. 10 deadline, ending speculation fueled by the emergence of backup Braelon Allen.

Hall is expected to return to the lineup this week after missing the last five games with a quadriceps injury. Glenn was asked directly whether there is any scenario where Hall could be traded. He responded firmly, saying, Guys, listen, Breece is still a part of this team. I understand how the noise happens when things like this happen.

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Jets Coach Breece Hall Trade Deadline

I've said it before, we're in the business of keeping good players and he's one of our better players. So, Breece will still be here. The coach added, We're in the process of keeping good players. His comments came a day after the Jets lost 38-33 to the Las Vegas Raiders, dropping to 1-7 on the season.

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The trade deadline is Nov. 10 at 4 p.m. Hall, 25, has been sidelined for five weeks with a quad injury. In his absence, Allen has been superb. He rushed for 147 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's loss to Las Vegas and has eclipsed the 100-yard mark in three of the Jets' last five games. That performance has raised speculation that Hall could be expendable, especially with the Jets enduring another lost season.

Hall is still viewed as a franchise running back after recording his first 1,000-yard season last year. His name has cropped up in trade talks, most notably with the Kansas City Chiefs, who reportedly offered a third-round pick for his services. Dealing Hall to a running back-needy team on the cusp of contention could yield a strong return.

Jets Backfield Duo Hall Allen

General manager Darren Mougey showed last year he is willing to trade good players, sending cornerback Sauce Gardner and defensive tackle Quinnen Williams away at the deadline. On the flip side, the Jets need to show signs of progress. Pairing a healthy Hall with Allen would create a significant one-two punch in the backfield, an experiment that might be too tantalizing for Mougey to pass up. Despite the speculation, Glenn remains adamant.

He said the noise surrounding Hall's future is understandable but reiterated that Hall remains part of the team's plans. For now, Hall is expected to return this week, and the Jets will see if their talented backfield duo can spark the offense.