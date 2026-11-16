Aaron Glenn: Geno Smith will be Jets’ QB when healthy

New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn put any brewing quarterback controversy to rest immediately, stating on Monday that Geno Smith is still the No. 1 man

Nov 15, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Geno Smith looks on during the first half against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn put any brewing quarterback controversy to rest immediately, stating on Monday that Geno Smith is still the No. 1 man under center as long as he is healthy. Smith was first driven from the game to be evaluated for a concussion, tests he passed, only to be sidelined for the remainder of New York’s 31-12 loss to the Buffalo Bills due to an ankle injury.

Also read Jets QB Geno Smith Sacked by Parker and Bernard, Exits With Concussion

He is having imaging done on the ankle Monday and his status for Week 11 against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday remains uncertain. Rookie Cade Klubnik made his NFL debut in relief of Smith on Sunday at MetLife Stadium, completing 11 of 20 passes for 137 yards and an interception. He also added 26 yards on the ground.

“That’s who he is,” Glenn said of Klubnik. “I think you guys see it in practice. Any time he gets an opportunity to go out there and perform, he’s ready for the task. ” The head coach also added that he is “very confident” in Klubnik should he be forced to start against the Chargers.

Advertisement

“That’s why he’s on the team,” Glenn added. “If Geno can’t go this week, Cade will be our starter, and we’ll go from there. ” Smith has not been anywhere near the Jets’ biggest problem amid another disastrous season.

Now in his second stint with the team after being acquired from the Las Vegas Raiders, he’s completedHe was first sent to the canvas late in the second quarter on a 3rd-&-4 from the Bills’ 9-yard-line, when he was cut down by Terrel Bernard while attempting a jump pass that fell incomplete. Smith went down hard on his back and laid on the turf for a few minutes before leaving the game.

Glenn, who was visibly upset by the no-call, was seen speaking to the officials after the play saying “If that was Josh Allen, every flag on the field would be thrown. ” Smith got back on the field in the third quarter, but exited after his left ankle rolled while being hit by Cole Bishop on an incompletion with 4:29 remaining. Joe Pantorno has been the executive sports editor of amNewYork since 2020.

He covers the New York Mets and is a member of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America . He is also a member of the Pro Hockey Writers’ Association and has covered the New York Islanders for nearly a decade. His previous stops include Bleacher Report and Metro New York, while his work has been featured in the New York Post, Newsday, and Yahoo! Sports.

Advertisement

Jets’ joint practices against Tampa Bay Buccaneers get heated and hairy ahead of preseason openerBronx man stabbed to death during argument near 99-cent store: copsart show ‘Mirrors and Windows’ opens in Greenwich VillageBrooklyn Paper