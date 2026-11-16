Aaron Donald hilariously jokes about the ‘football gods’ after sack drought ends

Rams star Aaron Donald jokes about the football gods and wanting credit for another sack after ending his 1,050-day drought against the Cardinals.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — After waiting nearly three years to sack another NFL quarterback, Aaron Donald wasn’t about to let the league’s official statisticians shortchange him on his second one.

The Los Angeles Rams’ defensive tackle finally ended his nearly three-year sack drought Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals, and afterward, he was already lobbying for a little extra credit. On third-and-3 early in the second quarter, Donald chased down Cardinals rookie quarterback Carson Beck from behind, jumped on his back and dragged him to the turf for his first sack since New Year’s Eve 2023.

Also read Rams star Aaron Donald reminds NFL he’s still a problem 1,050 days later

It was a long time coming for the three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year, who returned from retirement earlier this season.

“It felt good,” said Donald. “It felt even better that we won. We had a dominant performance as a defense. The offense got rolling.

Advertisement

I feel fresh and healthy. It was a fun day. ” Earlier in the week, Donald predicted his sacks would eventually come in bunches. He nearly delivered on that promise Sunday, adding another half-sack later in the game.

Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald warms up before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Inglewood, Calif. , Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. Aaron Donald #99 of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates a fourth down stop against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026, in Las Vegas. But when the California Post reminded him of that prediction, Donald jokingly suggested the official scorer might owe him another half.

“That’s the football gods, man,” said Donald. “I’m turning that one in. I think that was a whole touch on that second one. I’m not worried about that .

I’m worried about winning and the sacks are going to come. ”Donald finished with 1.5 sacks as the Rams’ defense recorded five against Arizona, another encouraging sign for a team riding a four-game winning streak. Now Donald gets a well-deserved break during the Rams’ bye week before returning Saturday to prepare for a Thanksgiving Eve showdown with the Green Bay Packers.

Advertisement

With major NFC playoff implications hanging over that matchup, the Rams could certainly use a few more visits from those football gods.