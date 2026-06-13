Aaron Boone disagrees with Aroldis Chapman’s lingering Yankees beef

As farfetched as a trade to the Yankees might be, Aroldis Chapman created a stir this week when he told ESPN Deportes that he would want an apology from general manager Brian Cashman before potenti…

As farfetched as a trade to the Yankees might be, Aroldis Chapman created a stir this week when he told ESPN Deportes that he wouldBoone on Friday said he did not agree with the idea that the organization owed the Red Sox closer an apology for how his Yankees tenure ended in 2022.

Aroldis Chapman dominates during the ninth inning when the New York Yankees played the Boston Red Sox Friday, June 5, 2026 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, NY. Chapman, who struggled and lost his closer job that season, missed a mandatory workout ahead of the ALDS for what Boone said at the time was an unacceptable excuse. Cashman fined him for the absence, and the Yankees ultimately left him off the roster.

“At the end of the day, he wasn’t at the workout,” Boone said. “I made the decision, based on a lot of things and thought, to leave him off because I thought that was the right thing to do at the time. Chappy apologized, and really, it’s water under the bridge for me. Aaron Boone walks to the dugout in the sixth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium, Thursday, May 21, 2026, in Bronx, NY.

“I love Chappy. I have a really good relationship with him to this day. But the ending of the ’22 season was what it was. He wasn’t there, and I made the decision that I didn’t think it was best for him to come back at that point.

He maintained that he was throwing and would be ready as the playoffs unfolded that year. But ultimately, I made that decision. ”





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