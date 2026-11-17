AAFA's new study finds that CAFTA-DR member countries could develop a textile-to-textile recycling ecosystem easier than previously thought.

ecosystem easier than previously thought. That’s one of the findings of a new study conducted by the University of Delaware in collaboration with the American Apparel & Footwear Association.of the University of Delaware interviewed textile industry stakeholders and analyzed publicly available industry information to analyze the textile recycling industry in countries such as Guatemala, Ecuador and Nicaragua, identifying existing advantages and areas for improvement.

US Apparel Exports Could Sink 5% if Fees on China-Linked Ships are Imposed, Fashion Group Warns With its geographic location near the United States, the region has emerged as a significant nearshoring destination for the apparel supply chain. This will play an important role in the region’s growth as a textile-to-textile recycler, as its existing manufacturing capacity, geographic proximity and preferential market access makeOf the countries the study examined, Guatemala currently has one of the region’s most advanced textile-to-textile recycling ecosystems.

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Several vertically integrated mills and the nation’s broader textile industry infrastructure—Guatemala stands as one of the largest denim and cotton apparel hubs in Central America—have created a more favorable environment for textile recycling development. The studied pointed to initiatives such as the New Denim Project, which collects post-industrial textile waste from local factories in Guatemala and mechanically recycles cotton-rich scraps into regenerated fibers that can be woven into yarns, fabrics and eventually, garments, within the nation’s domestic supply chain.

The program has diverted more than 834,000 pounds of textile waste from landfills in one year and operates a closed-loop system that also repurposes cotton byproducts as compost for coffee farming. El Salvador has a fairly robust industrial ecosystem for recycled yarn and fiber production, using post-industrial waste. Companies such as Intradeco Holdings and Central American Spinning Works have allowed the nation to develop commercial capabilities for incorporating post-industrial textile waste into recycled yarn manufacturing.

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Last year, Intradeco announced a joint venture with Recover, a Spain-based producer of recycled cotton fiber, to build a recycled fiber processing facility in El Salvador. Honduras is the CAFTA-DR region’s largest apparel exporter by volume, and it has substantial textile manufacturing capacity connected to its large maquila sector.

The nation also has an emerging textile waste collection and recycling infrastructure, with factories such as Cirsa Textiles working with suppliers to collect, sort and process textile waste locally for reuse in manufacturing inputs. Another operation, Invex/Girb Honduras, was established to manage and recycle textile byproducts from the nation’s textile industry, operating a large recycling facility.

Honduras also is one of Central America’s leading importers of used clothing, much of which coming from the U.S., positioning the country to have significant potential feedstock for textile recycling. Apparel ranks as one of Nicaragua’s most important export industries, with garment assembly accounting for a large part of that business.

That said, the country has a fairly limited upstream textile production capacity compared to its neighbors, and there is very little publicly documented evidence of commercial-scale textile-to-textile recycling infrastructure in Nicaragua. Overall, the study’s authors said early adopters such as El Salvador and Guatemala have the potential to lead the entire region into establishing a greater textile-to-textile recycling ecosystem. The report also noted that post-industrial waste provides a strong, commercially viable entry point for scaling recycling efforts.

And while the technology is becoming more accessible for many of these nations to scale textile-to-textile recycling, demand for recycled material remains an obstacle to wider adoption of the process. Cost also is a factor, with several of the stakeholders interviewed expressing concerns about the additional investment in collection, sorting and other more labor-intensive aspects of textile-to-textile recycling.

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“People think it will be cheaper to recycle, but in the end, you are adding more costs like cleaning, separating colors…and additional labor,” one interviewee said.. Legislation such as the European Union’s Ecodesign for Sustainable Products Regulation and Extended Producer Responsibility policies in several U.S. states could spur more CAFTA-DR textile industry members to expand recycling efforts.

Ultimately, the report was designed to not only assess the progress made toward circularity in CAFTA-DR member nations, but also to demonstrate the potential for U.S. textile and apparel brands and retailers to partner with neighbors to the south.

“As companies continue to look for practical sustainability solutions and new nearshoring opportunities, there is a clear opportunity to support American apparel businesses in advancing both goals within one region,” said Chelsea Murtha,senior director of sustainability. “This unique study examines how trade policy can serve as a tool to expand textile-to-textile recycling capacity.

The University of Delaware has done essential work identifying how the region is already succeeding in T2T recycling, where opportunities exist to expand that capacity, and what is needed to help U.S. businesses take advantage of them. ”TJX brands were among a handful of companies named in a report for disclosing their intent to give bonuses to leadership instead of reimbursing shoppers that paid higher prices for tariff-impacted products.