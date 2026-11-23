Aadil Sabir was jailed for nine years after his high-speed Mercedes crash on the M4 killed William Bailey and injured two others near Heathrow Airport.

Aadil Sabir, a 31-year-old driver from Cardiff, has been sentenced to nine years in prison for causing the death of his friend and seriously injuring two other passengers during a reckless high-speed incident on the M4 motorway. The fatal crash occurred in October 2023 when Sabir lost control of his £170,000 Mercedes-AMG C63 while driving 30 miles per hour over the speed limit in wet weather conditions near Heathrow Airport.

Details of the Fatal High-Speed Crash

Sabir had just attended a car show before driving onto the motorway, where he accelerated to approximately 90 miles per hour. The severe weather and traffic disruptions caused by a previous incident led to roadblocks, with police officers actively warning other motorists to drive cautiously due to the slick road surface. Despite these warnings, Sabir drove aggressively, causing his vehicle to flip and crash into a road barrier, which resulted in the car exploding into flames.

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The impact was devastating for everyone inside the vehicle. William Bailey, who was 28 years old and seated in the back of the car, died at the scene of the crash. Two other passengers, Azfur Khan and Hamad Zaman, sustained serious injuries as a result of Sabir's dangerous driving. The collision left a mass of debris scattered across the roadway and the gutted, smoking shell of the high-performance car.

Witness Accounts and Court Testimony

Witnesses at the scene described the terrifying nature of the incident. Dominic Chapman, who witnessed the crash, stated that the Mercedes took off like a rocket and that Sabir was driving like a nutter, appearing as if he were being pursued. Another witness noted that Sabir flashed his lights at other drivers to draw attention to his excessive speed. The judge at Old Bailey remarked that Sabir's speed was highly inappropriate for the weather conditions and described him as a show-off who caused all the damage, pain, and misery.

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During the proceedings, Brooke Bailey, the sister of the victim William Bailey, provided a heart-wrenching account of her family's loss. She described Will as kind, ambitious, and loved by everyone, noting that their home has become a painful reminder of everything they lost. She stated that Will's bedroom remains exactly as he left it, serving as a constant reminder that he is never coming home, and that her family has been left to carry a life sentence of grief.

Sentencing and Legal Consequences

Mr. Dale Beeson, representing the defendant Aadil Sabir, acknowledged that his client accepts full responsibility for the crash. Beeson highlighted Sabir's genuine remorse, stating that Sabir lives every day with the reminder of his actions and their severe consequences. The defense argued that if any man could turn back the clock, it would be Sabir, who walked away from the wreckage unharmed except for burns to his hands and fingers.

However, the judge ruled that Sabir's actions were entirely avoidable and driven by dangerous behavior. Sabir admitted to causing death by dangerous driving and two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. Consequently, he was sentenced to a total of nine years in prison and disqualified from driving for five years. Additionally, he was ordered to pay a £228 victim surcharge as part of the legal penalty for his crimes.