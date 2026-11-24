AAA projects 81.5 million travelers for Thanksgiving, a slight decline due to higher flight and gas prices. Most Americans will drive, with air travel down amid airline disruptions.

American Automobile Association forecasts that 81.5 million Americans will travel at least 50 miles for the Thanksgiving holiday. The peak travel window spans from Tuesday, November 24, through Monday, November 30. This total represents a modest 0.1 percent decrease compared to the previous year.

Travel Volumes Show Slight Yearly Decline

The 81.5 million figure marks a reduction of approximately 121,000 travelers from last year's count of 81.6 million. The American Automobile Association attributes this minor drop to increased costs associated with various modes of transport. Despite the decline, travel volumes remain near historical record levels.

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Air Travel Faces Headwinds and Higher Costs

Air travel is expected to decrease by 0.2 percent, with 5.96 million Americans projected to fly. Roundtrip domestic flights are currently 17 percent more expensive than last year. The average cost per ticket has risen to approximately $800 for most travelers.

Airline operations have also faced significant disruptions over the weekend. The Federal Aviation Administration encountered problems with its automated system used to calculate aircraft weight and balance. These technical issues triggered a national ground stop just as holiday preparations were underway.

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United Airlines was among the carriers affected by these systemic delays. The combination of operational hiccups and elevated ticket prices is contributing to the slight reduction in air travel numbers for this holiday season.

Driving Remains the Dominant Choice

The vast majority of travelers, 72.9 million, are expected to use cars for their holiday journeys. This figure is slightly lower than the 73.1 million who drove last year. The American Automobile Association links this decrease to unsteady gasoline prices at the pump.

Gasoline costs have set new monthly records in August, September, and October. The national average on Thanksgiving Day has never exceeded $4 per gallon, but current trends suggest November could break previous records. These elevated fuel costs are impacting decisions for long-distance drivers.

Other Transit Modes See Modest Growth

Travel via bus, train, and cruise is projected to increase by 4.1 percent. Approximately 2.6 million Americans are expected to utilize these alternative transportation methods. This growth contrasts with the declines seen in air and road travel sectors.

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Stacey Barber, Vice President of AAA Travel, emphasized the importance of family gatherings during this period. She noted that while costs have driven some travelers away, the desire to spend quality time with loved ones remains strong. The slight drop in overall volume is not expected to cause major congestion differences on roads or at airports.