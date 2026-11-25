AAA projects 81.5 million Americans will travel for Thanksgiving 2025, driven by lower gas prices. Detailed breakdowns of driving, flying, and food costs for the holiday weekend.

The American Automobile Association has released its latest travel projections for the Thanksgiving holiday, forecasting that 81.5 million Americans will travel fifty miles or more from home. This number represents a significant milestone for domestic transportation, remaining on track with 2025 travel volumes while surpassing the total number of travelers recorded during each of the four years of the Joe Biden presidency.

The AAA analysis highlights a robust weekend of movement across the United States. The organization anticipates that 72.9 million individuals will choose to drive, while approximately six million travelers will opt for air travel. Additionally, 2.6 million people are expected to utilize other modes of transportation, including trains, buses, and cruise ships, to reach their holiday destinations.

Also read AAA Thanksgiving Travel Forecast: 81.5 Million Expected Amid Rising Costs

Driving Dominates Thanksgiving Mobility Trends

Ground transportation remains the primary method for holiday visitors, with the AAA data showing that the vast majority of the 81.5 million travelers will be behind the wheel. This preference for driving is consistent with historical trends, where personal vehicles offer flexibility and perceived safety for multi-generational family gatherings. The projection of 72.9 million drivers underscores the enduring reliance on private automobiles for long-distance domestic travel during major holidays.

The remaining travelers are split between air and alternative transport methods. The six million air travelers and 2.6 million using other transit options reflect a diverse mix of travel styles, though road trips continue to define the Thanksgiving travel landscape. This distribution of travel modes helps distribute traffic volume, although major highways and airport hubs will still experience significant congestion during the peak travel days from Tuesday through Monday.

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Lower Gas Prices Boost Holiday Travel Confidence

A key factor encouraging this high volume of travel is the recent decline in fuel costs. The national average price for a gallon of regular gas has fallen by 69 cents per gallon over the last month. As of this Tuesday, the average price stands at $3.61, a substantial drop from the $4.30 average recorded just a month earlier. In the past week alone, prices have decreased by an additional 17 cents, providing further relief to motorists.

The drop in gasoline prices has direct implications for household budgets and travel decisions. Lower fuel costs reduce the financial barrier for road trips, making it more affordable for families to visit distant relatives or take short vacations. This economic incentive, combined with the holiday spirit, has likely contributed to the decision of 81.5 million Americans to hit the roads, skies, and other transit networks.

Historical Context and Political Predictions

The current travel volume marks a steady upward trend over recent years, though it faces interesting comparisons with past administrations and political predictions. In 2021, during the height of pandemic concerns, 73.6 million people traveled. This number rose to 76.4 million in 2022, 78.2 million in 2023, and 80.2 million in 2024. The projected 81.5 million for the upcoming weekend exceeds the combined totals of the first three years of the Biden era, highlighting a return to pre-pandemic or even higher travel levels.

Political figures have also weighed in on the economic factors influencing travel. President Donald Trump previously predicted that gas prices would fall after the midterm elections. Speaking on September 9, en route to the midterm Republican National Convention, Trump stated that oil prices were expected to tumble downward. He further expressed confidence that gasoline prices would drop below two dollars a gallon, although he acknowledged this might take longer than the midterm election period.

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Beyond Fuel: Grocery Deals and Family Economics

The economic benefits for American families extend beyond transportation costs. Several major grocery chains are offering Thanksgiving meal deals priced under $39 for a complete holiday dinner. These competitive offers in the retail sector provide additional savings for households preparing for the holiday feast, allowing families to allocate more of their budget toward travel or other experiences.

The combination of reduced gas prices and affordable grocery options creates a favorable economic environment for the Thanksgiving holiday. Consumers are feeling the pinch of inflation less acutely, at least in these specific sectors, which may explain the high level of travel activity. The 2025 forecast suggests that American families are prioritizing connection and celebration, supported by tangible economic relief in key areas like fuel and food.

The AAA projections provide a comprehensive snapshot of American mobility during this critical holiday period. With 81.5 million people on the move, the impact on infrastructure, service industries, and local economies will be significant. The data also serves as a barometer for consumer confidence and spending habits, indicating that despite broader economic uncertainties, Americans are willing and able to travel for important family occasions.

As the holiday weekend approaches, travelers are advised to monitor gas prices and flight schedules closely. The volatility in fuel costs, while currently trending downward, can shift rapidly based on global market conditions. The 2.6 million travelers using other modes of transport and the six million flying will need to stay aware of potential delays and booking changes. Ultimately, the 2025 Thanksgiving travel season promises to be one of high volume and economic relief, shaping the holiday experience for millions of families across the nation.