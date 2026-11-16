AAA Forecasts Slight Drop in Thanksgiving Travel Amid High Costs

AAA predicts 81.5 million travelers for Thanksgiving 2026, a slight decline from 2025 driven by high fuel and airfare prices. Despite costs, holiday travel volume remains strong.

The American Automobile Association ( AAA) projects that 81.5 million Americans will travel at least 50 miles from home between Tuesday, November 17, and Monday, November 23, 2026. This forecast represents a marginal decrease of 121,000 travelers compared to the previous year, marking a potential end to three consecutive years of record-breaking holiday travel volumes.

Travel Volume Decline Driven By Rising Costs

This slight reduction in overall travel numbers is primarily attributed to elevated expenses for both aviation and automotive transportation. The forecast indicates that high costs are deterring some individuals from making long-distance trips, yet the decline is insufficient to significantly alter the density of airport security lines or highway congestion. According to the auto club federation, the drop in travelers amounts to just a one-tenth of a percent decrease from last year, suggesting that price sensitivity has not halted the tradition of holiday gatherings.

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FAA Ground Stop Impact On Holiday Schedule

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) recently imposed a nationwide ground stop lasting more than four hours due to technical issues with air traffic control communications and radar feeds. Despite the disruption, Federal Aviation Administrator Bryan Bedford stated that air traffic operations would normalize well before the commencement of the Thanksgiving travel rush. AAA spokesperson Aixa Diaz confirmed that the single incident is not expected to have a major impact on holiday travel plans unless similar technical failures recur during the peak week.

Fuel and Airfare Expenses Increase Significantly

Costs for motorists and flyers have surged compared to the previous year, creating financial pressure for many households. Regular gasoline averaged $3.82 per gallon on Sunday, a sharp increase from the $3.08 average recorded a year earlier. In the aviation sector, airfares were more than 22% higher in September than in the same month of the prior year, according to government data. AAA reported that round-trip domestic flights booked for the Thanksgiving period were averaging $800 per ticket, representing a 17% price increase.

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Passenger Preferences And Sector Projections

The vast majority of holiday travelers continue to choose road trips over air travel, although AAA expects a 4% increase in passengers using buses, trains, and cruise ships. AAA forecasts that nearly 6 million people will fly between November 24 and November 30, which is approximately 12,000 fewer passengers than the previous year. Orlando, Fort Lauderdale, and Miami remain the top three domestic destinations for these flights. Meanwhile, the trade organization Airlines for America projects a higher passenger volume, though their figures may include international routes.

Economic Factors And Consumer Spending Trends

Economic headwinds, including inflation that influenced recent midterm elections and fuel price spikes linked to the U.S. war with Iran, are influencing consumer behavior. Data from Visa indicates that spending on plane tickets and related travel for trips starting between November 1 and January 15 has decreased across most income levels, with the exception of households earning more than $200,000 annually. AAA Travel Vice President Stacey Barber noted that while costs are higher, travelers remain resilient and unlikely to cancel their holiday plans entirely.