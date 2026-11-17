AAA predicts 81.5 million will travel for Thanksgiving despite gas prices hitting record highs and airfares up 17%. Minor decline from last year expected as Americans prioritize holiday reunions.

Americans are preparing for a Thanksgiving holiday characterized by soaring travel costs, yet AAA forecasts that nearly 81.5 million individuals will still journey at least 50 miles from home. This predicted volume represents a negligible decline of just one-tenth of a percent compared to last year, suggesting that financial pressures from expensive plane tickets and costly gasoline will not significantly deter holiday movement.

The forecast covers the period between the Tuesday before Thanksgiving and the Monday following the holiday, a timeframe that AAA expects to see robust activity despite economic headwinds. While the number is approximately 121,000 fewer than the previous year, this slight reduction is unlikely to alter the experience of airport security lines or cause major changes in highway traffic patterns across the country.

Also read AAA Forecasts Slight Drop in Thanksgiving Travel Amid High Costs

Historical Context and Recent Disruptions

If these projections hold true, the minor drop in traveler volume will mark the end of three consecutive years of record-setting Thanksgiving travel that occurred in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. AAA Travel Vice President Stacey Barber noted that while higher costs are a factor in the slight decrease, the resilience of travelers means the difference will be barely noticeable for most people on the ground.

Recent operational challenges, such as the nationwide ground stop imposed by the Federal Aviation Administration due to air traffic control communication failures, have not dampened the forecast. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and Federal Aviation Administrator Bryan Bedford have indicated that air traffic is expected to normalize well before the peak of the travel rush, minimizing any lingering effects from that earlier disruption.

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Cost Drivers and Economic Indicators

The primary drivers behind the reduced travel numbers are significant increases in fuel expenses for both airlines and motorists. Jet fuel costs for airlines surged during the U.S. war with Iran, leading to airfares that were more than 22% higher in September compared to the same month last year. Additionally, carriers have introduced higher fees for checked bags, further increasing the total cost of flying for consumers.

Ground transportation costs present an even starker reality for drivers, with AAA reporting that regular gasoline averaged $3.82 a gallon on Sunday. This figure is substantially higher than the $3.08 recorded a year earlier, and if current trends persist, gasoline prices on Thanksgiving Day are projected to exceed any previous record, surpassing the 2022 high of $3.58.

Mode of Transport and Market Responses

Despite the financial burden, the vast majority of holiday travelers are expected to choose car trips over air travel, mirroring trends from previous years. However, alternative modes of transportation are seeing gains, with AAA anticipating that buses, trains, and cruise ships will serve 4% more passengers than last year combined. Airlines for America, a trade organization, offers a different perspective, predicting that U.S. carriers will serve more passengers overall, though they cite a more modest rise in airfares compared to fuel prices.

Data from Visa and Cirium supports the notion of cautious spending among lower and middle-income households. Visa's economic research group found that spending on plane tickets for trips between November 1 and January 15 was down compared to last year for all income levels except those earning more than $200,000. Cirium reported that Thanksgiving flight bookings were running 1.6% behind last year as of late October, reflecting this broader economic caution.

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Key Destinations and Future Outlook

For those who do fly, domestic destinations remain concentrated in warm weather locations. AAA identifies Orlando, Fort Lauderdale, and Miami as the top three domestic destinations for Thanksgiving flights. The auto club expects nearly 6 million people to fly between November 24 and November 30, a figure that is about 12,000 fewer than the previous year.

Spokesperson Aixa Diaz emphasized that travelers are resilient and that significant disruptions are required to keep holiday travelers home. With the ground stop issue resolved and no immediate new threats to air traffic control systems, AAA does not anticipate further major disruptions. The focus now shifts to how households manage the higher costs of both fuel and airfare while prioritizing family reunions during this traditional holiday period.