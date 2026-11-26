AAA and Mothers Against Drunk Driving warn of high fatality risks this Thanksgiving, urging Alabamians to plan sober rides home to prevent tragedies.

AAA and Mothers Against Drunk Driving have issued urgent safety warnings to residents across Alabama ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. These organizations are strongly advising individuals who intend to consume alcoholic beverages to establish a secure transportation strategy well before celebration begins. The campaign highlights the critical need for pre-planning to avoid the severe consequences of impaired driving during one of the busiest travel periods of the year.

Recent data from a AAA survey reveals that nearly one in ten drivers admitted to operating a vehicle within the past twelve months when they believed their blood alcohol concentration might have exceeded the legal limit. This alarming statistic underscores a widespread disregard for safety protocols among drivers. National figures further emphasize the gravity of the situation, showing that half of all traffic fatalities on Thanksgiving in 2024 involved a driver impaired by alcohol.

Also read AAA Thanksgiving Travel Forecast 2025: 81.5 Million Americans to Journey

Sheri Faulk, a spokesperson for AAA of Alabama, expressed deep concern regarding the upcoming holiday weekend. She emphasized that Thanksgiving is fundamentally about spending quality time with loved ones rather than dealing with preventable tragedies. Faulk noted that while the holiday is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate, it simultaneously presents a dangerous environment on roadways due to increased impairment risks.

Karen Spencer, a senior regional development specialist with Alabama's Mothers Against Drunk Driving chapter, joined the advocacy effort after a loved one was killed by a drunk driver. She described how this tragic loss continues to profoundly affect her family, particularly during the holiday season. Spencer shared that her family can never replace the individual lost, nor can they sit down at a Thanksgiving table with them again or exchange Christmas gifts.

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Spencer highlighted the sudden and hard impact such accidents have on families, noting the irreversible nature of losing a loved one in a preventable crash. Her testimony serves as a poignant reminder of the human cost associated with impaired driving. The emotional toll extends far beyond the immediate aftermath, creating lasting voids in family dynamics and holiday traditions. She emphasized that the loss is sudden and takes a fast and hard impact on a family.

AAA recommends that individuals create a detailed transportation plan before engaging in any drinking activities. Key strategies include selecting a designated driver, arranging for a ride-share service, or committing to stay overnight at the location of the gathering. Faulk advised that arranging for a ride-share through services like Uber or Lyft is incredibly easy to do nowadays. There is really no excuse not to utilize these available resources to ensure safety.

Planning to stay somewhere overnight is another viable option that eliminates the risk of driving while impaired. These measures are designed to be simple and accessible, ensuring that every individual has a clear path home without endangering themselves or others. The goal is to make safe choices effortless for everyone celebrating the holiday.

AAA and MADD have entered into a strategic partnership with the ambitious goal of reducing impaired driving fatalities by 20% by 2030. This collaborative effort aims to implement comprehensive education and enforcement strategies to achieve this significant reduction. The partnership leverages the extensive networks and resources of both organizations to maximize impact on road safety.

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By focusing on prevention and public awareness, these organizations hope to change the culture surrounding holiday drinking and driving. The target of a 20% reduction by 2030 serves as a measurable benchmark for success. Continued collaboration between industry leaders and advocacy groups is essential to sustaining progress and protecting communities from the devastating effects of impaired driving.