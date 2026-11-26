Thanksgiving travel is expected to ease slightly this year after three straight years of record-setting crowds, but AAA still projects tens of millions of Americans will hit the road and take to the skies for the

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 16: United Airlines planes are parked on the tarmac at Newark Liberty International Airport on November 16, 2026 in Newark, New Jersey.

A newly installed router is reported to be at the center of the investigation into the Federal Aviation Administration's nationwide ground stop last Friday, which disrupted thousands of flights nationwide. NEW YORK CITY - NOVEMBER 26: People move through the Moynihan Train Hall in Manhattan on November 26, 2025, in New York City.

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A record number of Americans are expected to travel this Thanksgiving holiday, with AAA projecting that overall, 81.8 million people will travel 50 miles or more during the holiday period. than last year, a 0.1% decline that would end three years of record-high Thanksgiving travel. AAA prepared its projection in mid-October, before a Nov. 13 Driving will remain the most common way to travel.