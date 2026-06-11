AA president Edmund King calls roads condition a 'national scandal'

AA president Edmund King says the condition of Britain's roads has become 'a national scandal' in an explosive podcast appearance. He says drivers – who collectively pay tens of billions of pounds in motoring taxes every year – should rightfully 'feel short–changed' by the Government. The cost of bringing pothole–plagued local roads in England and Wales up to scratch has been estimated at a record £18.6 billion.

AA president Edmund King says the condition of Britain's roads has become 'a national scandal ' in an explosive podcast appearance. He says drivers – who collectively pay tens of billions of pounds in motoring taxes every year – should rightfully 'feel short–changed' by the Government.

Revenue from fuel duty alone was worth £24.3 billion in the year to the end of March. Among other taxes paid by drivers are VAT on fuel, vehicle excise duty and insurance premium tax. These funds go into the Treasury's central consolidated fund, which is spent across essential public services. And some of the revenue should be ringfenced for the upkeep of our highways to keep motorists safe.

But instead, the nation's roads are riddled with more potholes, while dangerous smart motorways remain in place and delays caused by roadworks have reached record highs. This is due to a 'lack of strategic leadership on transport and cars', he said. King told the Logbook podcast that the combination of factors has put our roads at breaking point as he questioned where our money is going.

'It's a national scandal': AA president says drivers are paying billions in tax while potholes, smart motorways and roadworks reach 'breaking point





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Edmund King AA President National Scandal Roads Condition Motorists Taxes Potholes Smart Motorways Roadworks Strategic Leadership National Standstill

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