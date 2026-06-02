A24's New Action-Horror Film: A Bloody Thriller with Social Subtext

A24, the prestige indie distributor, is set to release a new action-horror film directed by Adam Wingard and written by Simon Barrett. The film stars Adria Arjona as a military veteran facing off against engineered supersoldiers in a fight to protect her family. The film promises intense violence and social commentary, drawing parallels to contemporary anxieties about government oversight and the use of force against civilians.

A24 , the indie powerhouse known for backing original and filmmaker-driven projects, has announced a new action-horror feature set for release this September. The film, directed by Adam Wingard and written by Simon Barrett , stars Adria Arjona as a military veteran living a quiet life with her family in a trailer park.

When a secret government supersoldier program goes awry, unleashing its engineered killing machines, Arjona's character must use her combat skills to survive the night and protect her family. The trailer promises a blood-soaked, relentless horror experience, reminiscent of Wingard and Barrett's previous low-budget thriller, 'You're Next'. The film also features Rebecca Hall. Beyond the genre thrills, the film's premise touches on contemporary anxieties about government oversight and the use of militarized force against civilian populations within the United States





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A24 Adam Wingard Simon Barrett Action-Horror Adria Arjona Social Commentary Government Oversight

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