A24 targets a Best Picture nomination for its three-hour documentary about Elizabeth Holmes, following major hits like Backrooms and The Drama to cement studio dominance.

A24 has successfully transitioned from an indie challenger to a dominant force in the film industry, culminating in a year defined by record-breaking financial success and critical acclaim. The studio is now directing its attention toward the upcoming awards season, specifically aiming for a Best Picture nomination for its latest high-profile release. This strategic move follows a period where the company consistently outperformed legacy Hollywood studios across multiple genres and budget tiers. The shift in industry power dynamics is clearly visible in the studio's current slate of productions and their respective commercial performances.

A24 Breaks Box Office Records With Multiple Hits

The studio's recent commercial trajectory has been nothing short of unprecedented in the independent film sector. This year, A24 delivered its biggest-ever hit with the horror film Backrooms, which grossed more than $400 million worldwide. This massive return was achieved against a reported budget of under $10 million, demonstrating an exceptional return on investment. This success was quickly followed by the debut of The Drama, which made more than $130 million globally against a reported budget of $28 million. These figures establish A24 as a major box office contender rather than just a prestige label.

Also read You Can See Everything: Inside Elizabeth Holmes and Billy Evans' Final 34 Days

Viral Documentary Focuses on Elizabeth Holmes

The most unexpected A24 hit of the year has to be the viral three-hour documentary feature co-directed by Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim. The film follows the disgraced tech entrepreneur Elizabeth Holmes in the month leading up to her incarceration for fraud. Because of the documentary's nature, revealing more would be a spoiler, so the studio is focusing on the film's structure and subject matter. A24 is expected to campaign for a Best Picture nomination for the film, leveraging its runtime and narrative depth. The project stands out as a significant cultural moment in recent documentary filmmaking history.

Connects to The Dropout Series and Robert Pattinson

The new film draws significant attention by connecting to previous adaptations of the Elizabeth Holmes story. Holmes' rise and fall was previously dramatized in the Hulu limited series The Dropout, starring Amanda Seyfried, who plays a large role in the movie. This cross-media presence helps maintain public interest and provides context for viewers familiar with the Hulu adaptation. Additionally, co-director Lance Oppenheim was coming off the success of Primetime, starring Robert Pattinson. The psychological thriller grossed nearly $50 million domestically against a reported budget of $15 million. This film will now begin a global rollout with added publicity after Pattinson was announced as the new James Bond.

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Strategic Positioning for Awards Season Campaign

The decision to launch a Best Picture campaign for a documentary is a bold strategic move by A24. Documentaries rarely receive such high-level consideration in the major categories, making this a unique challenge. The studio is utilizing the film's three-hour runtime to build a comprehensive narrative around Holmes' legal troubles. By aligning the documentary with other recent successes, A24 creates a cohesive brand identity centered on high-quality, high-impact content. This approach allows the studio to compete directly with major studios that have significantly larger marketing budgets.

Industry Impact and Future Projections

The success of these films signals a lasting shift in audience preferences toward indie-driven blockbusters and serious documentary content. A24's ability to produce hits across horror, drama, and documentary genres proves its versatility and market appeal. The studio's financial model, characterized by low budgets and high returns, sets a new benchmark for independent production. As the awards season approaches, the industry will be watching closely to see if the documentary can secure top honors. This campaign could redefine how documentaries are viewed in the context of major cinematic achievements and studio power structures.