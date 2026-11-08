A24's Club Kid Breaks Box Office Record With 100% Rotten Tomatoes Debut

Club Kid achieves a perfect 100% Rotten Tomatoes score and sets a new studio record for A24 with a $390,583 debut across six theaters.

The independent studio A24 is setting a new box office milestone with the release of Club Kid, a film that has achieved critical perfection. Written and directed by Jordan Firstman, the movie premiered to universal acclaim and is on track to become the studio's most successful launch year ever in terms of high-performing debuts. The narrative centers on Peter, a party promoter played by Firstman, who unexpectedly becomes the guardian of his ten-year-old biological son.

Club Kid Achieves Perfect Critical Reception

Club Kid has secured a flawless Certified Fresh score of 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, with critics awarding it an average rating of 8.6 out of 10. This perfect score indicates that every professional review published for the film has been positive, creating a strong foundation for word-of-mouth success. The cast, which includes Cara Delevingne, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Diego Calva, and Colleen Camp, delivers performances that have resonated deeply with reviewers.

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Studio Sets Record With Fifth Top Debut

A24 has established a new company record in 2026 by having five films debut in the Top 200 best per-screen averages of all time on Box Office Mojo. This achievement surpasses the previous single-year bests of three titles, which occurred in 2013, 2015, and 2019. The fifth entry, Club Kid, joins other 2026 releases like La Bola Negra, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, The History of Concrete, and The Moment in this elite group.

Box Office Numbers And Theater Expansion Plans

As of Sunday morning, Club Kid is projected to earn a three-day debut gross of $390,583 at the domestic box office. The film is currently screening in only six theaters ahead of a wide expansion near Thanksgiving. This limited release results in a per-screen average of $65,097, a figure that would place the movie at No. 101 on the historical chart of Top 200 best debuts per screen.

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Potential Revenue And Budget Expectations

Industry analysis suggests that if Club Kid follows the trajectory of other A24 critical darlings like Pillion, it could gross over $10.8 million by the end of its run. Pillion, an LGBTQ+ BDSM drama with a 99% Rotten Tomatoes score, provides a comparable benchmark for this type of niche appeal. The studio likely invested less than $4 million in production, meaning a gross above $10.8 million would comfortably exceed the break-even point.

Upcoming December Release And Future Outlook

A24 has the opportunity to push its annual record even further with one more 2026 release scheduled for December 11. The Debut, a community theater comedy directed by Jesse Eisenberg and starring Julianne Moore and Paul Giamatti, is expected to perform strongly. If this title also secures a spot in the Top 200, A24 could claim six historic debuts for the year, solidifying its status as a dominant force in independent cinema for 2026.