Jordan Firstman's debut feature Club Kid secures distribution from A24 after a successful Cannes premiere, becoming a top-rated dramedy with record per-screen averages.

Jordan Firstman's directorial debut, the dramedy Club Kid, has emerged as one of the most significant cinematic successes of 2026. The film, which centers on a chaotic nightlife promoter in Manhattan, has garnered formidable word of mouth following its enthusiastic premiere at Cannes. A24 ultimately emerged victorious from a competitive bidding war to secure distribution rights for the project.

A24 Wins Bidding War for Club Kid Distribution

The distribution landscape for Club Kid shifted dramatically after its festival debut. A24 secured the rights to the film after a high-stakes bidding war that followed its positive reception at Cannes. This victory marks another major acquisition for the independent studio, arriving just weeks after their release of You Can See Everything became an unexpected monocultural phenomenon.

Also read Nicolas Cage and Chris Pine to Star in A24 Series American Epic Written by B.J. Novak

A24 has positioned the film for a wide audience by expanding from its initial limited release. The studio's aggressive marketing strategy has capitalized on the strong per-screen averages recorded in the first week. This expansion strategy suggests a high level of confidence in the film's ability to draw mainstream audiences beyond niche festival circles.

Plot Details Peter's Journey With His Son Arlo

The narrative follows Peter, played by Jordan Firstman, a chronically sleep-deprived club promoter living in a rent-controlled apartment left by his deceased mother. A decade before the present day, Peter was involved in a dark room encounter at a nightclub that resulted in the conception of a child. Flash forward ten years, and Peter remains trapped in a cycle of juvenile aimlessness and hard-partying.

Advertisement

The story takes a sharp turn when Peter receives a visit from Edison, portrayed by Kirby Howell-Baptiste. Edison, an English influencer, informs Peter that he is the only living parent of ten-year-old Arlo. The boy's birth is the result of the non-consensual sexual encounter Peter experienced with a woman years prior.

Arlo is played by Reggie Absolom, who delivers a winning and naturalistic performance. Peter initially reacts with aggressive denial and attempts to remove the child from his life. However, Arlo quickly integrates into Peter's chaotic world, bonding with his father's friends and showing an advanced taste in music from artists like Massive Attack and Björk.

Casting Highlights Cara Delevingne and Diego Calva

Cara Delevingne stars as Sophie, Peter's best friend and former business partner. Sophie eventually dumps Peter due to his erratic behavior and lack of direction. Her departure adds to the cycle of isolation that defines Peter's character before he meets his son. The film uses this relationship to highlight the consequences of Peter's arrested development.

Diego Calva joins the cast as the social worker involved in Arlo's case. The script introduces a romantic subplot between Calva's character and Peter. This development tests the boundaries of believability, as the social worker appears willing to overlook serious ethical breaches. The script glosses over these issues with minimal exposition, prioritizing emotional resonance over logical consistency.

The supporting cast includes Saturn Risin9 as DJ Saffron. Saffron becomes a key figure in Arlo's integration into the nightlife scene. The boy begins spinning sets at Peter's solo venture, forming an unconventional but genuine familial bond with his father. This relationship allows both characters to express their true selves while augmenting each other's strengths.

Advertisement

Club Kid Achieves Top Letterboxd Ratings in 2026

Club Kid has achieved a 4.4 debut score on Letterboxd, placing it among the top seventy movies of all time on the platform. This high rating reflects the strong audience approval and critical acclaim the film has received. The dramedy blends high-concept premises with grounded execution, creating a unique viewing experience.

The film explores difficult thematic territory, particularly regarding the depiction of drug use and hard-partying lifestyles. The narrative does not gloss over the self-destructive nature of Peter's habits. Instead, it examines the drawn-out and fitfully flashy reality of his lifestyle choices. This approach adds a layer of unease to the warm and infectious early scenes of family integration.

Despite some clunky introductions in the romantic plot thread, the film remains wildly effective on a primal level. It balances comedy and drama to become both the funniest and most potent tearjerker of 2026. The story prioritizes emotional truth over strict logical sense, creating a poignant portrait of an unconventional family bond.

The success of Club Kid highlights a standout year for queer cinema in 2026. Alongside films like Pillion, Leviticus, La Gradiva, Blue Film, and La Bola Negra, it demonstrates a growing diversity of LGBTQ narratives. Club Kid distinguishes itself through its accessible humor and heartfelt drama, appealing to a broad audience while maintaining its distinct queer perspective.