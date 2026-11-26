A24's Club Kid earns 96% audience score and 98% critic rating. The Jordan Firstman film expands to wide release November 26 after successful Cannes premiere.

A24 solidified its position as a dominant force in modern cinema with the release of Club Kid, a comedy-drama that has resonated strongly with both critics and audiences. The film, which arrived in limited theaters on November 6, has quickly become one of the most celebrated titles of the 2026 calendar year. This success adds to a decade-long streak of hits for the independent studio, proving its enduring appeal in a competitive Hollywood landscape.

Club Kid Performance and Critical Reception Metrics

Club Kid currently holds a 96% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes' Popcornmeter, reflecting high audience satisfaction. The film also secured a 98% score on the Tomatometer, indicating near-universal praise from professional reviewers. ScreenRant's review awarded the movie nine out of ten stars, describing it as a terrific showcase for the director despite some familiar plot elements.

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The film distinguishes itself through distinctive vibes and confident filmmaking that transcend standard genre formulas. This achievement is particularly impressive given that it marks the feature directorial debut of Jordan Firstman, who previously worked on projects like You People and I Love LA. The dual ratings place Club Kid among the most critically acclaimed releases of 2026.

Club Kid Plot Summary and Principal Cast Details

The narrative follows Peter Green, portrayed by Fishman, a club promoter and drug user with a criminal history. The story picks up ten years after a significant event in New York City involving a threesome with a man and a woman named Lenora. Currently, Peter's life is disrupted by the arrival of Edison, played by KIRBY HOWELL-BAPTISTE, who was Lenora's romantic partner at that time.

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Edison reveals that Peter is the biological father of Arlo, a ten-year-old boy played by Reggie Absolom. With Lenora having recently died by suicide, Arlo is left in Peter's care, forcing the promoter to confront his past. The ensemble cast also includes Cara Delevingne, Diego Calva, Colleen Camp, and Vicki Pepperdine in supporting roles throughout the 122-minute runtime.

Cannes Film Festival Nominations and Production Context

Before its theatrical debut, Club Kid premiered in the Un Certain Regard section of the 2026 Cannes Film Festival. The film was nominated for both the Caméra d'Or and the Queer Palm, highlighting its artistic merit on the international stage. The production was a collaborative effort involving Topic Studios, Rapt Film, Twin Pictures, and Stay Gold Features.

The release date of November 6 placed Club Kid in direct competition with other titles such as The Cat in the Hat, Wild Horse Nine, and I Play Rocky. Despite this crowded release window, the film's unique tone and strong performances allowed it to stand out. The Cannes recognition served as a critical validation of A24's ability to select and promote distinctive independent voices.

A24 2026 Release Schedule and Future Upcoming Movies

Club Kid will transition from limited theaters to a wide release on November 26, expanding its reach to broader audiences. A home media release date has not yet been announced for the film. This expansion is part of a robust 2026 slate for A24, which includes previously released titles like The Drama, Primetime, and You Can See Everything.

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The studio continues to produce a high volume of content, with other 2026 releases including Pillion, Mother Mary, Backrooms, and The Death of Robin Hood. Looking ahead, A24 has scheduled The Debut, led by Julianne Moore, for December 11, 2026, followed by the action thriller Playground on January 29, 2027.

Several notable projects remain in various stages of production for future release. These include Alex Garland's adaptation of Elden Ring, The Entertainment System is Down, Flesh of the Gods, Hillside Drive, and The Land of the Nod. The studio also has upcoming horror entries like The Peasant and V/H/S: SCP in development.

Club Kid represents the latest success in A24's evolution from a niche distributor founded in 2012 to a Hollywood powerhouse. The film's strong critical scores and upcoming wide release demonstrate the studio's continued ability to cultivate culturally relevant cinema. As A24 approaches the end of 2026, its track record of diverse and high-quality productions remains unbroken.