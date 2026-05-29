A24's 'Backrooms' Set for Big Opening Weekend; 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' Now Streaming

A24's latest horror film, 'Backrooms', is predicted to have a massive opening weekend, potentially becoming the studio's biggest. For those seeking a family-friendly alternative, 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' is now streaming on Prime Video. Additionally, Collider offers a Marvel Personality Quiz to help fans discover their MCU hero match.

Following the surprise success of 'Obsession', another horror film is set to make waves at the box office this weekend.

'Backrooms', A24's latest quirky horror, is predicted to earn between $40 million and $50 million in its opening weekend, potentially becoming A24's biggest opening weekend ever, surpassing 'Alex Garland's Civil War'. If horror isn't your cup of tea, consider 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom', a big-budget superhero sequel on Prime Video. This family-friendly film follows Aquaman as he faces off against Black Manta, with an ancient force unleashed by the mythic Black Trident.

Despite mixed critical reviews, audiences have praised the film's action and visuals. Meanwhile, Collider offers a Marvel Personality Quiz to determine which MCU hero shares your personality and values





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Backrooms: A24's New Horror Venture Aims for Record-Breaking Debut with Critical PraiseA24, known for its influential horror releases, debuts Backrooms, an adaptation of a viral creepypasta starring Renate Reinsve and Chiwetel Ejiofor. The film is projected to break A24's opening weekend record and has earned an 80% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

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Backrooms: A24's Horror Sensation Set to Break RecordsA24's 'Backrooms', based on a popular creepypasta and directed by Kane Parsons, is poised to become the studio's highest-grossing horror film. With a built-in audience, impressive team, and positive reviews, the movie could break box office records for A24.

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A24's 'Backrooms' Movie on Track for Massive Opening WeekendThe indie studio behind hits like 'Hereditary' and 'Midsommar' is betting big on a horror film adaptation of the YouTube series 'Backrooms', with box office projections suggesting a record-breaking opening weekend.

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Box Office: ‘The Backrooms’ Makes $10.4 Million in Previews, Shattering A24 Record'The Backrooms' has made $10.4 million at the box office Thursday previews, a record for A24.

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