A24's Backrooms Grosses $400 Million Worldwide as Studio's Biggest-Ever Hit

A24's horror film Backrooms has grossed $400 million worldwide on a reported budget of under $10 million, making it the studio's biggest-ever hit.

A24 has announced its intention to challenge some of the bigger studios in the film business, and its horror release Backrooms has become the company's biggest-ever hit. According to reported figures, the film grossed $400 million worldwide against a reported budget of under $10 million.

The result marks a sharp change for the independent label, which spent a decade in the trenches of indie cinema and occasionally delivered breakout horror hits. Backrooms arrived this summer, during a 2026 run in which a string of A24 films across several genres exceeded expectations.

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How A24 Shifted Toward Mid-Budget Films

A24 changed its approach after a major fundraising round, which allowed the studio to release bigger movies that delivered greater hauls at the box office. In its first decade, only one of its films, Everything Everywhere All at Once, crossed the $100 million mark worldwide.

The mid-budget phase began with Civil War, the dystopian thriller directed by Alex Garland, which generated nearly $130 million worldwide against a reported budget of $50 million. It was followed by Marty Supreme, which grossed nearly $200 million worldwide against a reported budget of $70 million.

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The strategy did not succeed on every title. Ari Aster's Beau is Afraid and Benny Safdie's The Smashing Machine were major underperformers during the same phase, which makes the later rebound more notable.

Backrooms Leads A24's Strong 2026 Run

Backrooms is the most unexpected hit in the studio's 2026 lineup, grossing $400 million worldwide against a reported budget of under $10 million. The film opened the summer slate as the studio's biggest-ever hit to date.

The year's recovery began with The Drama, starring Zendaya and Robert Pattinson, which grossed more than $130 million worldwide against a reported budget of $28 million. Pattinson also headlined the psychological thriller Primetime, which generated nearly $50 million domestically against a reported budget of $14 million.

Each of these titles was reported with both a budget and a gross figure, which allows the studio's returns to be compared directly across releases. The gap between modest reported budgets and large worldwide totals is the clearest sign of improved returns for A24.

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What the Results Mean for A24 and Audiences

For A24, the figures suggest that mid-budget releases can produce returns that were out of reach for its earlier indie slate. Backrooms, with a gross of $400 million against a budget under $10 million, returned more than 40 times its reported budget.

Audiences also saw a range of genres perform well, from the dystopian thriller Civil War to the horror title Backrooms and the psychological thriller Primetime. The source material does not list specific upcoming release dates for the studio, so the next measure of this strategy will be how future A24 releases perform at the box office.

The Backrooms milestone closes a year in which A24 moved from indie outlier to a studio competing with larger players on box office results. Based on the reported figures, the studio's bigger releases have become a central part of its business.