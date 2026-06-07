A24's Backrooms Clip Offers a Glimpse into the Horror Hit

A24 released a new clip from the Backrooms showing Clark discovering the eerie maze at the center of the horror hit. The clip offers a strong preview for undecided viewers and highlights one of the movie's biggest moments. The movie opened well, but its reported 68% second-weekend drop suggests the niche horror film may fade quickly. With Scary Movie and Masters of the Universe adding pressure, an early digital release for Backrooms could make sense.

A24 released a new Backrooms clip showing Clark discovering the eerie maze at the center of the horror hit. The Backrooms clip offers a strong preview for undecided viewers and highlights one of the movie's biggest moments.

Backrooms opened well, but its reported 68% second-weekend drop suggests the niche horror film may fade quickly. With Scary Movie and Masters of the Universe adding pressure, an early digital release for Backrooms could make sense.and unfortunately, it doesn't seem to have a ton of staying power. The thing about movies based on small, niche fandoms is that once you get those people out to see the movie, it's harder to bring in new people.

However, that doesn't mean the movie is a failure by any means; it did extremely well in its opening weekend, and small budgets mean you don't have as much to make up. However, unlikeis likely to have a large opening weekend and then fall off until it comes back loud and big when it arrives on digital. A24, and it's one of the big ones online this week. We have the scene where Clark finds the Backrooms of the title.

It is also a decent scene to check out if you're on the fence about whether to watch this movie.is still at a worldwide gross of $154 million, with a reported second-week drop of 68%. There was some serious competition this weekend within theaters.

Given the online fandom, this might be one of those times when pushing an early digital release could be the right move for everyone involved, but we'll have to see how the movie continues to perform as the month goes on. Kaitlyn is the Editor-in-Chief at Bleeding Cool. Film critic and pop culture writer since 2013. Ace.

Leftist. Nerd. Feminist. Writer.

Replicant Translator. Cinephillic Virtue Signaler. She/Her. UFCA/GALECA Member.

🍅 Approved. Follow her Threads, Instagram, and Twitter @katiesmovies.

“I Knew It, I Knew You,” the new song from Taylor Swift, which was written for the upcoming Toy Story 5, has been released. Disney has released the first teaser trailer, poster, and three images for Ice Age: Boiling Point, which will be released on February 5, 2027. Tickets for Supergirl have officially gone on sale, and with that, we got a new, extended TV spot, 5 new posters, and some of those posters are actually decent looking.

Tickets for large screen format screenings of Christopher Nolan's adaptation of The Odyssey officially go on sale tomorrow, and a new poster was released today. The Odyssey: On The Set Behind-The-Scenes Featurette ReleasedMortal Kombat Kollection: The First Two Films Get Remastered for 4K The Mortal Kombat Kollection brings the first two films in the video game franchise to Blu-ray and 4K, completely upgraded with bonus content“I Knew It, I Knew You,” the new song from Taylor Swift, which was written for the upcoming Toy Story 5, has been released.

Kicking off TONIGHT at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT on MeTV, Svengoolie unleashes 1958's Curse of the Demon. Here's a look at our pregame preview... Check out Netflix's logo for EPs Jason Reitman and Gil Kenan, and Showrunners Ben Hibon and Elliott Kalan's Ghostbusters: Night Shift. According to Bloomberg's sources, Paramount would consider selling"some children’s TV network assets" to secure EU approval for its deal.





bleedingcool / 🏆 20. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

A24 Backrooms Horror Movie Digital Release

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Marvel's Liminal Space Post Proves Even the MCU Can't Escape the BackroomsMarvel Entertainment posted four liminal space images on X, closely resembling the aesthetic of A24's Backrooms, which opened to $81.5 million domestically.

Read more »

Backrooms Director Kane Parsons Slams Generative AI: 'It Defeats the Purpose'Kane Parsons, the director of the hit horror film Backrooms, criticizes generative AI for taking away creative satisfaction, but considers exploring AI as a theme in future projects.

Read more »

Horror Renaissance Fuels Record Box Office Wins for A24 Backrooms and Focus Features ObsessionA24s Backrooms sets a new franchise record while newcomer Obsession achieves a historic three‑week sales streak, highlighting the genre's revival and the rise of youthful directors in mainstream cinema.

Read more »

Box Office: 'Backrooms' Becoming A24's Highest Ever at Global Box Office'Backrooms' will overtake 'Marty Supreme' this weekend as A24's highest grossing movie at the global box office with more than $191M.

Read more »