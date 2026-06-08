A24's Backrooms Becomes Studio's Highest-Grossing Movie in Record Time

Kane Parsons' horror film 'Backrooms' surpasses $212 million globally in 10 days, dethroning 'Marty Supreme' as A24's top earner.

In a stunning box office achievement, A24's horror film 'Backrooms' has shattered studio records by becoming the highest-grossing movie in A24's history within just 10 days of release.

Directed by Kane Parsons, the film has amassed a remarkable $212.6 million globally across 52 territories, surpassing the previous record holder, Timothée Chalamet's 'Marty Supreme', which concluded its theatrical run with $191.2 million. This meteoric rise underscores the film's immense popularity and the strong draw of its unique premise based on the viral creepypasta. The film's second weekend saw it earn $50.1 million worldwide, with $25.9 million coming from North America and $24.1 million from international markets.

Domestically, the film has now accumulated $135 million, while international territories have contributed $77.6 million. Despite a steep 68% drop from its opening weekend in North America, reflecting a front-loaded fan base, the audience demographics remain notably young, with 81% of second-weekend viewers under 35. The film dominated in Spain with a $2 million weekend, and achieved A24's best-ever opening weekends in Malaysia and the Philippines.

Latin America has been a powerhouse region, contributing $24.2 million, marking the studio's highest-grossing title there. The UK added $3 million over the weekend, bringing its total to $11.6 million, while Australia and New Zealand have outperformed 'Marty Supreme' with $7.9 million. South Korea saw a modest 11% drop, totaling $5.7 million. The film stars Oscar nominees Chiwetel Ejiofor and Renate Reinsve, and was produced by Blumhouse-Atomic Monster, 21 Laps, Phobos, and Chernin Entertainment alongside A24.

With a production budget under $10 million and a domestic marketing spend in the teen millions, 'Backrooms' has proven to be a highly profitable venture. Its rapid ascent is particularly notable given that 'Marty Supreme' took 53 days to surpass 'Everything Everywhere All at Once', which ended its run at $147.9 million worldwide.

'Backrooms' achieved the same milestone in under two weeks, cementing its place as a cultural phenomenon and a landmark success for A24





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