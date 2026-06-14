A24's 2026 Lineup: From Backrooms Box Office Domination to Elden Ring Adaptation and Charli XCX's Streaming Success

Explore A24's standout 2026 releases including the record-breaking Backrooms, upcoming Elden Ring film, and Charli XCX's The Moment, which is thriving on HBO Max.

A24 continues to solidify its reputation as a powerhouse in Hollywood, known for its near-perfect catalogue of films. Its latest viral success is Backrooms , a chilling horror movie inspired by the 2019 creepypasta, which has dominated box office conversations and even disrupted the theatrical run of The Mandalorian and Grogu.

Directed by 20-year-old Kane Parsons, the film marks a historic achievement as the youngest director to claim the #1 spot at the North American box office. While Backrooms may be the studio's most talked-about release of 2026, it is accompanied by several other noteworthy films. These include the micro-budget horror Undertone, the Glen Powell-led thriller How to Make a Killing, Harry Lighton's R-rated romance Pillion, and the highly anticipated The Drama starring Zendaya and Robert Pattinson.

Looking ahead, A24 is preparing for its most ambitious project yet: an adaptation of the video game Elden Ring, scheduled for theatrical release in March 2028, joining the wave of game-to-film adaptations. Additionally, one of the year's most underrated A24 projects, The Moment-a mockumentary starring Charli XCX that satirizes celebrity culture-has found a second life on streaming.

Though it earned just under $5 million globally, it achieved the third-largest limited opening in the past five years, behind Marty Supreme and Asteroid City. Four months after its theatrical debut, The Moment has become one of the top ten most streamed movies on HBO Max in the United States





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A24 Backrooms Elden Ring Adaptation Charli XCX The Moment Box Office Streaming HBO Max

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